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Dubai paid parking: Parkin launches gateless parking system at Mirdif Avenue Mall

Two-hour free parking, 24/7 operations under new smart system at Mirdif Avenue

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai’s latest smart parking upgrade targets smoother, faster mall access
Dubai’s latest smart parking upgrade targets smoother, faster mall access

DUBAI: Parkin PJSC has introduced a seamless, gateless and paperless parking experience at Mirdif Avenue Mall, offering auto-payment and Pay Later options through the Parkin app for a smoother and more efficient user journey.

The system is designed to streamline access, reduce manual ticketing, and enable fully automated entry and exit for motorists.

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The new parking operations run 24/7, with a two-hour grace period for users. Overnight fee: Dh1,000. Hourly tariff (VAT inclusive): Dh10 per hour.

The system is designed to streamline access, reduce manual ticketing, and enable fully automated entry and exit for motorists.

Parking details

The new parking operations run 24/7, with a two-hour grace period for users.

  • Operating hours: 24/7

  • Grace period: 2 hours

  • Overnight window: 2 am to 5 am

  • Overnight fee: Dh1,000

  • Hourly tariff (VAT inclusive): Dh10 per hour

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s wider push to enhance smart mobility solutions and improve parking efficiency across key retail destinations.

Related Topics:
Public parkingParkinDubai parking

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