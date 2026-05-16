Two-hour free parking, 24/7 operations under new smart system at Mirdif Avenue
DUBAI: Parkin PJSC has introduced a seamless, gateless and paperless parking experience at Mirdif Avenue Mall, offering auto-payment and Pay Later options through the Parkin app for a smoother and more efficient user journey.
The system is designed to streamline access, reduce manual ticketing, and enable fully automated entry and exit for motorists.
The new parking operations run 24/7, with a two-hour grace period for users. Overnight fee: Dh1,000. Hourly tariff (VAT inclusive): Dh10 per hour.
The system is designed to streamline access, reduce manual ticketing, and enable fully automated entry and exit for motorists.
The new parking operations run 24/7, with a two-hour grace period for users.
Operating hours: 24/7
Grace period: 2 hours
Overnight window: 2 am to 5 am
Overnight fee: Dh1,000
Hourly tariff (VAT inclusive): Dh10 per hour
The initiative forms part of Dubai’s wider push to enhance smart mobility solutions and improve parking efficiency across key retail destinations.