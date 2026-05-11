The paid parking system rollout in Musaffah will cover sectors M5, M6, M21, M22 and M23
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will activate paid parking across 3,921 additional parking spaces in Musaffah from May 18, as part of ongoing efforts to regulate public parking usage and improve traffic flow in one of the emirate’s busiest industrial and commercial areas.
Q Mobility, the public parking operator in Abu Dhabi, announced that the third phase of the paid parking system rollout in Musaffah will cover sectors M5, M6, M21, M22 and M23 under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The newly activated parking spaces include 661 spaces in sector M5, 710 in M6, 1,100 in M21, 800 in M22 and 650 in M23, in addition to designated parking spaces for people of determination, reflecting efforts to ensure accessibility and ease of movement for all users.
The expansion is part of a gradual implementation plan launched in January 2026 aimed at organising parking use, reducing random parking and easing congestion in key areas across Abu Dhabi.
Musaffah is one of Abu Dhabi’s largest industrial and commercial districts and experiences heavy daily traffic due to the concentration of businesses, factories, workers and visitors.
Authorities said increasing demand for parking in recent years had created challenges related to traffic congestion and irregular parking practices, affecting road efficiency and mobility across the area.
The latest phase is intended to improve vehicle movement, enhance road safety and facilitate easier access to businesses and facilities, while also supporting economic activity by creating a more organised and efficient environment for workers and visitors.
The first phase of the rollout began on January 12, 2026, covering sectors M1, M2, M3, M4 and M24, followed by a second phase launched on April 20 across sectors M7, M8, M9, M14 and M15.
Parking fees in the newly activated sectors will be charged at Dh2 per hour. Payments can be made through the Darb and TAMM applications, SMS services and payment machines installed across the area.