Move aims to ease congestion, improve traffic flow and boost road safety in area
Q Mobility has announced the activation of paid parking in new sectors of Musaffah, starting Monday, April 20.
The move comes under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and is part of the second phase of a wider plan to improve parking management and traffic flow across the emirate.
The newly activated zones include sectors M7, M8, M9, M14 and M15, with a total of 10,010 parking spaces.
Dedicated spaces have also been allocated for People of Determination, aimed at ensuring easier access and supporting inclusive services.
Officials said the expansion is designed to organise the use of public parking and reduce congestion in busy areas.
Musaffah is one of Abu Dhabi’s main industrial and commercial zones, with high daily traffic due to the movement of workers and visitors.
The new system is expected to make it easier to find parking, improve vehicle movement and support road safety.
It will also help create a more organised environment for businesses and service providers in the area.
Parking fees and payment options
Parking fees have been set at Dh2 per hour for standard spaces in the newly activated sectors.
Users can make payments through multiple channels, including the “Darb” and “TAMM” apps, SMS services and on-site payment machines.
Officials said these options are designed to provide a smooth and flexible experience for drivers.
Q Mobility said the step is part of an ongoing plan launched earlier this year to expand paid parking across key locations in Abu Dhabi.
The aim is to improve mobility, manage demand for parking and support overall traffic efficiency.
Officials added that such measures contribute to better urban planning and help improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.
The company urged motorists to follow parking rules and use official payment channels to avoid fines.