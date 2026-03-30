Motorists will be required to manage payments through TAMM and Darb applications
Dubai: A new paid parking system will be implemented across several commercial sectors and residential villa areas in Mohamed bin Zayed City starting 6 April, Q Mobility has announced.
The move is designed to streamline traffic flow and improve the overall management of vehicle movement within the increasingly busy district. Officials noted that the transition to a regulated system aims to curb long-term congestion and ensure better access for shoppers and residents alike.
Under the new regulations, standard parking fees will be set at Dh2 per hour. Motorists will be required to manage payments through digital platforms, such as the TAMM and Darb applications, which have become the standard interfaces for transport services across the capital.
For those living within the affected zones, the transport authority confirmed that resident and villa parking permits will be available for application. These permits can be processed through the same digital channels once the system goes live in early April.
Abu Dhabi introduced paid parking in parts of the Mussafah industrial area on January 12, as part of ongoing effort to improve traffic flow and manage demand in one of the capital’s busiest commercial districts.
The system was operated by Q Mobility, which specialises in integrated and sustainable mobility solutions, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The move aims to raise the efficiency of public parking management, enhance the experience of road users and support commercial activity by easing access for visitors and employees to industrial and business facilities.