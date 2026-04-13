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Abu Dhabi parking update: New paid system in Musaffah starts April 20

Tariff set at Dh2 per hour as part of traffic management push

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Motorists to use TAMM, Darb apps as Musaffah parking becomes paid zone
Motorists to use TAMM, Darb apps as Musaffah parking becomes paid zone
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Abu Dhabi’s mobility authorities have announced the activation of a paid parking system in new sectors of Musaffah starting Monday, April 20, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and regulate parking usage.

The initiative, announced by Q Mobility, aims to reduce haphazard parking, ease congestion and enhance vehicle movement in the busy industrial district.

Motorists will be able to pay parking fees through the TAMM and Darb apps, with standard parking set at Dh2 per hour.

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Traffic flow and access improvements

Officials said the regulated system is designed to improve access for shoppers, residents and workers while reducing long-term congestion in high-demand areas.

Earlier rollout in Musaffah

The latest expansion follows earlier implementation on January 12 in parts of the Musaffah industrial zone, where similar paid parking measures were introduced under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre.

The system is part of a wider strategy to improve public parking efficiency and support commercial activity by easing access to industrial and business facilities.

Related Topics:
Public parkingAbu Dhabi

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