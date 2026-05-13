50,000 retirees to benefit from insurance discounts through TAMM

Retirees can log into TAMM, select Shory services, review options and choose a plan
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has signed a cooperation agreement with Shory to provide exclusive vehicle insurance benefits and discounts for retirees through the TAMM platform.
The partnership aims to improve services offered to retirees by providing easier access to insurance solutions through a more flexible and simplified digital process.
Under the agreement, more than 50,000 retirees registered with the fund will be able to access a range of insurance offers and competitive prices from over 15 insurance companies.
Officials said retirees will be able to compare insurance products and choose the most suitable option directly through the platform without the need to deal with multiple service providers or lengthy procedures.
The initiative forms part of wider efforts to improve the quality of life for retirees and provide services that better meet their daily needs.
To benefit from the service, retirees can log into the TAMM platform, select Shory services, review available insurance options and choose the plan that suits them best.
Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, said the agreement reflects the fund’s commitment to working closely with strategic partners to improve services for retirees.
“The partnership with Shory supports our efforts to provide flexible and accessible solutions that help improve retirees’ quality of life,” he said.
He added that the initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to continue enhancing services and benefits for retirees.
Aoun Al Samadi, Chief Executive Officer of Shory, said the company is proud to support retirees through easier digital insurance solutions.
“This partnership represents strong integration between technology and government services and helps provide users with a smooth and convenient experience,” he said.
Al Samadi added that the company continues to expand partnerships with government and private entities to make insurance services more accessible across digital platforms.