Officials said the initiative is aimed at Emirati business owners aged 21 to 60
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is taking part in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival, where it launched a new initiative aimed at supporting business owners with faster access to funding.
The event, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center from April 20 to 22, brings together entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders under the theme “Your Impact. Our Economy’s Pulse.”
As part of its participation, the Fund introduced the “Funding on the Spot” initiative, which allows entrepreneurs to receive immediate assessments for financing during the event.
The service includes on-site advisory support, helping applicants check eligibility, prepare documents and complete application steps.
Officials said the initiative is aimed at Emirati business owners aged 21 to 60, especially those looking to grow or expand their businesses in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, technology, tourism and industry.
The festival also saw the announcement of the “Young Emirati Traders” competition, launched under the patronage of Rawdha bint Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The initiative targets young people aged 6 to 18, aiming to introduce them to business skills through practical learning.
It also focuses on raising awareness about areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and financial literacy.
Khalifa Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at KFED, took part in a panel session on building Abu Dhabi as a global hub for entrepreneurs.
He discussed the importance of strong policies, funding access and support systems in helping start-ups grow.
The Fund is also hosting workshops during the festival, covering topics such as starting a business, pricing strategies and understanding customer needs.
Officials said these sessions aim to support both new and growing businesses with practical knowledge.
KFED also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council to strengthen support for young entrepreneurs.
The agreement aims to improve access to funding, connect businesses with investors and expand opportunities in local and international markets.
Officials said KFED has supported more than 1,200 projects so far, with total funding exceeding Dh1.8 billion.
They added that such efforts play an important role in supporting small and medium enterprises and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a centre for entrepreneurship.
The Fund said it will continue to introduce initiatives that help entrepreneurs grow and contribute to the wider economy.