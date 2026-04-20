Announced under the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’, the initiative brings together the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the New Economy Academy and the National CSR Fund (Majra).

Success will be measured through pre- and post-assessments, alongside ongoing feedback from each cohort. “We are taking an iterative approach,” she added. “We adjust the programme as we go, based on what works and what doesn’t.”

The training itself is free, but there is no direct cash support. Instead, participants receive structured guidance, mentoring and access to a network of government and private-sector partners who can help them commercialise their ideas.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the scheme is structured to accommodate families at different stages of business readiness. Participants are grouped into three categories: those with just an idea (“startup”), those with an existing but unstable income (“skill-up”), and those ready to expand (“scale-up”).

The programme itself is compact but intensive: six days per cohort, split between two days of in-person sessions and four days online. It covers everything from ideation and business models to marketing and branding, with a mix of theory and hands-on work.

Each family nominates one member to participate, with the expectation that knowledge will cascade within the household. “When you train one, you train the rest of the family,” she said.

Selection is based less on existing business success and more on willingness to participate. Applicants must be Emirati nationals aged 18 and above, but beyond that, the door is open—even to those starting from scratch.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.