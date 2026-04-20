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UAE launches new programme to turn 1,000 UAE families into entrepreneurs over 5 years

State-backed scheme aims to move families from support to self-sustaining ventures

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The programme will roll out gradually, targeting around 200 families each year across four cohorts.
The programme will roll out gradually, targeting around 200 families each year across four cohorts.
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Announced under the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’, the initiative brings together the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the New Economy Academy and the National CSR Fund (Majra).

At its core, the programme is less about flashy startups and more about something quietly ambitious: helping families move from financial assistance to financial independence.

“We don’t want low-income families to just depend on financial assistance,” said Noor Abu Al-Houl, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare and Empowerment at the Ministry told Gulf News.

“We want them to be economically independent. We go hand in hand with them until they reach the market," she said.

The initiative forms part of a broader economic empowerment strategy, which she said rests on three pillars: employment, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. This programme represents the first building block of the entrepreneurship track.

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How does it work?

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the scheme is structured to accommodate families at different stages of business readiness. Participants are grouped into three categories: those with just an idea (“startup”), those with an existing but unstable income (“skill-up”), and those ready to expand (“scale-up”).

“It’s about building capacity first. Then we move to a startup kit—giving them a proper framework—and finally quality assurance, so they can actually reach the market," said Noor.

The training itself is free, but there is no direct cash support. Instead, participants receive structured guidance, mentoring and access to a network of government and private-sector partners who can help them commercialise their ideas.

Success will be measured through pre- and post-assessments, alongside ongoing feedback from each cohort. “We are taking an iterative approach,” she added. “We adjust the programme as we go, based on what works and what doesn’t.”

The training process

For the New Economy Academy, which is delivering the training, the focus is on equipping families with practical tools to compete in a fast-evolving market.

“The main objective is to train and empower 1,000 Emirati families to operate within the UAE market—and hopefully expand globally,” said Dr Laila Faridoon, CEO of the academy.

Each family nominates one member to participate, with the expectation that knowledge will cascade within the household. “When you train one, you train the rest of the family,” she said.

The programme itself is compact but intensive: six days per cohort, split between two days of in-person sessions and four days online. It covers everything from ideation and business models to marketing and branding, with a mix of theory and hands-on work.

Importantly, the initiative is open-ended across sectors. While there is no strict industry focus, officials say participants will be guided towards areas aligned with national priorities—such as agriculture, agritech, logistics and food processing.

“We want to bridge information from the Ministry of Economy to these families,” Al-Houl said. “So they understand where the opportunities are.”

How are families selected?

Selection is based less on existing business success and more on willingness to participate. Applicants must be Emirati nationals aged 18 and above, but beyond that, the door is open—even to those starting from scratch.

“I think willingness is the first selection criteria,” Noor noted.

The programme will roll out gradually, targeting around 200 families each year across four cohorts. While the initial goal is fixed at 1,000 families, officials hint that expansion could follow if results are strong.

“Getting the first 1,000 is already a big step,” she said. “But once success is delivered, I’m sure there will be appetite to scale.”

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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