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How this UAE-based entrepreneur is creating jobs and promoting financial literacy in uncertain times

Filipino expat says business success should be measured by how many lives are uplifted

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Dubai-based Filipino entrepreneur Rolly Brucales
Dubai-based Filipino entrepreneur Rolly Brucales
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Dubai: Overseas Filipino worker Rolly Brucales first arrived in the UAE in 2004, and back then, success meant something simple, finding stable work, supporting his family back home, and building a better future.

More than two decades later, the Filipino entrepreneur has built a growing restaurant business in the Emirates. But for Brucales, founder and managing director of Off The Hook Group, success today is no longer measured only by profits or expansion plans.

Instead, he believes real growth lies in creating jobs, supporting employees, and helping fellow expatriates become financially secure, especially during uncertain times.

"As an expat, there is also a deeper responsibility. You are not only building something for yourself. You are also thinking of the family and people who depend on you, so every decision carries weight," Brucales told Gulf News.

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From accountant to entrepreneur

Brucales came to the UAE as an accountant, carrying the same hopes shared by many expats looking for opportunities abroad.

He has worked different jobs before eventually entering the business world. Along the way, he has learned valuable lessons about discipline, resilience, and adapting to a fast-moving market.

Together with a group of friends, Brucales has pooled his savings to launch a seafood restaurant concept, a move that would later evolve into Off The Hook Seafood, now operating several branches across the UAE and one outlet in Qatar.

"I did not know exactly how far the journey would take us, but I always believed that with faith, hard work, and the right people beside you, even a small beginning can grow into something meaningful," shared Brucales.

Challenges of building a business

The journey, however, has been far from easy. As a small startup in the UAE’s competitive food and beverage industry, Brucales has noted that one of the biggest challenges was earning customer trust.

"We were not a big company when we started. We were a group of people who believed in a concept, pooled our savings, and took a risk," recalled Brucales.

The business has faced financial sacrifices, long working hours, and difficult decisions during its early years. To survive, the company has focused on consistency, customer satisfaction, and offering value for money.

"We had to keep learning and adapting because the UAE market moves very fast. Looking back, those struggles became part of our foundation. They taught us discipline, patience, and the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people."

Expanding carefully amid uncertainty

Despite ongoing global economic concerns, Brucales has expressed optimism on the growth in the UAE. However, he has stressed that expansion must be approached carefully.

"Business growth is not only about opening more branches. It is also about creating opportunities for people. Even during challenging times, we try our best to continue hiring because every job we create supports a family, not just one individual," explained Brucales.

Moreover, he has bared that during periods of uncertainty, businesses must pay close attention to cash flow, expenses, and operational efficiency.

"We have to be disciplined in managing expenses, monitoring sales, controlling wastage, and making sure that the business remains healthy before making major decisions. We do not grow just for the sake of growing. We grow when we know that the business can sustain it and that the team is ready."

Additionally, Brucales has credited the UAE’s stable business environment and long-term vision for giving entrepreneurs confidence to continue investing.

"Like anywhere in the world, there will always be challenges and uncertainties, but what gives us confidence is the way the UAE continues to move forward, support businesses, and create an environment where people can still grow."

Promoting financial literacy

Beyond business, Brucales has become increasingly passionate about financial literacy, particularly among overseas workers.

Over the years, he has noticed many hardworking expats spending decades abroad but still struggling financially because they lacked proper guidance on managing money.

"Many are dedicated, responsible, and willing to work hard, but they were never properly guided on how to manage their income, save, invest, or plan for the future," said Brucales.

This has inspired him to share practical advice on budgeting, saving, and avoiding unnecessary debt whenever possible, both within his company and in the wider community.

"For me, success should be shared through knowledge. I believe that earning money is only one part of the journey. Learning how to manage it is just as important."

Advice for fellow expats

Looking back on his journey, Brucales has highlighted that patience and discipline remain among the most important qualities for expats trying to build a future in the UAE.

"The UAE gives many opportunities, but you have to be ready to work for them," advised Brucales.

He has encouraged fellow expats to start small, stay focused, and continue improving themselves while planning for the future financially.

"Most importantly, do not measure success only by what you earn. Measure it also by what you build, what you learn, and how many people you are able to uplift along the way."

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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