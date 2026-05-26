Pilgrims urged to avoid heatstroke, dehydration and unsafe food during Hajj
Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has issued 13 preventive and health guidelines for Emirati pilgrims travelling to Hajj, as authorities step up awareness efforts aimed at protecting worshippers from heatstroke, dehydration and food poisoning during this year’s pilgrimage season.
The guidance is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard pilgrims amid soaring temperatures and heavy crowds expected across the holy sites in Saudi Arabia during the annual pilgrimage.
In an awareness guide titled “Pilgrim Instructions”, EHS urged UAE pilgrims to strictly follow health precautions and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms during the journey, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Among the measures aimed at preventing heatstroke, Emirates Health Services advised pilgrims to drink sufficient amounts of water and fluids, use light-coloured umbrellas, wear loose and bright clothing, and rest regularly in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Pilgrims were also encouraged to apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30 rating and avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak afternoon hours, particularly while performing rituals in Arafat and Mina.
EHS further warned pilgrims not to ignore symptoms of dehydration, including extreme thirst, dry mouth and rapid heartbeat, stressing the importance of maintaining fluid intake, avoiding excessive physical exertion and getting enough rest and sleep throughout the pilgrimage.
To reduce the risk of food poisoning, Emirates Health Services advised pilgrims to wash their hands before and after handling food, ensure meals are properly cooked and fresh, and thoroughly clean fruits and vegetables before consumption.
The guidance also urged pilgrims to avoid raw meat and uncooked seafood, drink only bottled water, and stay away from exposed food sold by street vendors.