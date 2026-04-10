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Parkin launches scheme to turn parking fees into shopping rewards in Dubai

New initiative lets drivers offset parking costs through purchases at small businesses

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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New scheme aims to increase footfall and support small enterprises across Dubai.
New scheme aims to increase footfall and support small enterprises across Dubai.

Dubai: Parkin has announced the launch of its new initiative, “Parking to Support You”, an innovative programme designed to support the local community by allowing drivers to offset their parking fees through purchases at participating small businesses across the city.

The campaign aims to empower small enterprises located within Parkin-managed parking zones by improving accessibility, increasing footfall and supporting the sustainability of their operations in a dynamic global environment.

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 Under the initiative, customers can redeem their parking fees through eligible purchases at participating outlets via a seamless digital verification process on the Parkin app. The discounted amount is credited directly to users’ Parkin digital wallets, turning parking from a routine task into a practical incentive to stop and explore unique destinations that contribute to Dubai’s globally recognised urban identity.

Osama Al Safi, Chief Operating Officer at Parkin, said: “Small businesses are a vital pillar of Dubai’s economic landscape. The ‘Parking to Support You’ initiative reflects our vision to redefine parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce. By seamlessly integrating parking with everyday shopping experiences through digital solutions, Parkin makes it easier for customers to access their preferred destinations across neighbourhoods, while actively supporting local businesses and strengthening the ecosystem that drives the city’s growth and prosperity.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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