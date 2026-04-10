New initiative lets drivers offset parking costs through purchases at small businesses
Dubai: Parkin has announced the launch of its new initiative, “Parking to Support You”, an innovative programme designed to support the local community by allowing drivers to offset their parking fees through purchases at participating small businesses across the city.
The campaign aims to empower small enterprises located within Parkin-managed parking zones by improving accessibility, increasing footfall and supporting the sustainability of their operations in a dynamic global environment.
Under the initiative, customers can redeem their parking fees through eligible purchases at participating outlets via a seamless digital verification process on the Parkin app. The discounted amount is credited directly to users’ Parkin digital wallets, turning parking from a routine task into a practical incentive to stop and explore unique destinations that contribute to Dubai’s globally recognised urban identity.
Osama Al Safi, Chief Operating Officer at Parkin, said: “Small businesses are a vital pillar of Dubai’s economic landscape. The ‘Parking to Support You’ initiative reflects our vision to redefine parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce. By seamlessly integrating parking with everyday shopping experiences through digital solutions, Parkin makes it easier for customers to access their preferred destinations across neighbourhoods, while actively supporting local businesses and strengthening the ecosystem that drives the city’s growth and prosperity.”