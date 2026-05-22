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Dubai Parkin, Salik to cost more from June 1: Here’s exactly how much you will pay after VAT

Dubai motorists will pay 5% VAT on parking, Salik tolls and tag fees from June 1, 2026

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Shares in both Parkin and Salik rose on the Dubai Financial Market after the announcement.
Shares in both Parkin and Salik rose on the Dubai Financial Market after the announcement.
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The tariff itself is not changing — but the tax means drivers will pay more at the point of use.

For everyday motorists, that means a few extra fils on smaller charges, but regular commuters using premium parking zones and multiple Salik crossings could see their transport bills rise more noticeably over time.

How much will Dubai parking cost now?

Parkin has confirmed in a DFM discloure that VAT will apply to all of its parking services, including on-street and off-street parking, seasonal cards, permits and reservations.

Premium parking during peak hours

Current charge: Dh6 per hour
From June 1 with 5 per cent VAT: Dh6.30 per hour

Increase: 30 fils per hour

This applies during peak demand periods in premium zones such as high-traffic commercial and business districts.

Peak hours are:

  • 6am to 10am

  • 4pm to 8pm

Standard parking during peak hours

Current charge: Dh4 per hour
From June 1 with VAT: Dh4.20 per hour

Increase: 20 fils per hour

Off-peak parking

Current standard rates of Dh4 per hour in many zones will also rise to:

Dh4.20 per hour

If you are in lower-priced zones:

  • Dh3 becomes Dh3.15

  • Dh2 becomes Dh2.10

What remains free?

There is no tariff for overnight parking between 1am and 6am under the new Parkin schedule shown in the company’s customer advisory.

No VAT applies where there is no parking tariff.

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Sunday parking charges

Sunday parking will follow a slightly different structure.

Peak hours

  • Current: Dh4

  • New price: Dh4.20

Off-peak

  • Current: Dh4

  • New price: Dh4.20

After midnight (1am to 6am)

  • No tariff

Parkin also confirmed that the underlying parking tariffs remain unchanged and that VAT will be applied in accordance with statutory requirements, with the tax collected and accounted for to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

Accordingly, the application of VAT from June 1, 2026 is not expected to have an impact on the Company’s financial position going forward, it clarified.

How much will Salik cost now?

Salik has also confirmed that VAT will now apply to toll gate crossings and tag activation fees.

This means drivers will pay:

Peak-hour Salik crossings

Current toll: Dh6

With VAT: Dh6.30 per crossing

Increase: 30 fils

Peak-hour timings:

  • 6am to 10am

  • 4pm to 8pm

  • Monday to Saturday

Off-peak Salik crossings

Current toll: Dh4

With VAT: Dh4.20 per crossing

Increase: 20 fils

Applies during:

  • 10am to 4pm

  • 8pm to 1am

  • Monday to Saturday

Sunday Salik

Current toll: Dh4

With VAT: Dh4.20 per crossing

Late-night crossings

Between 1am and 6am

Still free

No VAT applies because no toll is charged.

Salik tag activation cost also rises

Salik’s tag activation fee will also attract VAT.

Tag fee

Current: Dh50
New: Dh52.50

Dh120 starter package breakdown

Current package includes:

  • Dh50 tag fee

  • Dh50 prepaid toll credit

  • Dh20 delivery/setup

VAT only applies to the taxable fee components.

That means motorists should expect the payable amount to rise depending on how VAT is applied to eligible charges.

What does this mean for regular commuters?

The increase may seem small on a single trip, but it can add up for regular commuters.

A driver crossing four Salik gates a day during peak hours currently pays Dh24, but from June 1 that will rise to Dh25.20 — or about Dh26.40 extra over a 22-working-day month.

Similarly, someone parking for two hours a day in a premium zone now pays Dh12, but will pay Dh12.60 after VAT, adding around Dh12 more over 20 working days. For motorists using both Salik and paid parking every day, the added monthly cost becomes more noticeable.

Parkin and Salik shares jump after VAT clarity

Investors reacted positively after both companies disclosed that VAT would be treated as a pass-through charge collected on behalf of the Federal Tax Authority, meaning the tax is not expected to hit company profitability.

Shares in both Parkin and Salik rose on the Dubai Financial Market after the announcements, as investors responded to the financial clarity around the VAT implementation.

From June 1:

  • Dh6 parking becomes Dh6.30

  • Dh4 parking becomes Dh4.20

  • Dh6 Salik becomes Dh6.30

  • Dh4 Salik becomes Dh4.20

  • Dh50 Salik tag becomes Dh52.50

For occasional drivers, the increase may be small.

But for daily commuters using toll roads and premium parking regularly, the extra cost could quietly add up over the course of a month.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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