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Petrol, parking and Salik costs rise in Dubai: What motorists need to know from June 1

From pumps to parking meters, Dubai drivers face rising expenses

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Motorists brace for costlier drives as new charges take effect June 1
Motorists brace for costlier drives as new charges take effect June 1
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UAE motorists are entering June with a clearer picture of what to expect on the roads as new fuel prices, updated parking charges and Salik fees come into effect. While some driving costs are set to rise, Dubai is also advancing its smart mobility agenda with fully cashless parking payments, making it easier for motorists to manage their journeys through digital channels.

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With petrol prices rising for a fourth consecutive month and new VAT charges kicking in from June 1, here is a guide to what motorists can expect and how much more they may end up paying.

Fuel prices rise again in June

Petrol prices have increased steadily since March, and June brings another hike.

New fuel prices for June 2026 are:

  • • Super 98: Dh3.95 per litre (up from Dh3.66 in May)

  • • Special 95: Dh3.83 per litre (up from Dh3.55)

  • • E-Plus 91: Dh3.76 per litre (up from Dh3.48)

Diesel prices have offered some relief, easing to Dh4.33 per litre from Dh4.69 the previous month, providing a slight offset amid broader fuel and transport cost changes.

While the increase is smaller than the sharp jump seen during the Iran conflict, motorists will still pay more at the pump. Petrol prices are now almost 50 per cent higher than in February, when Super 98 cost Dh2.45 per litre. Click here to view past 12 months rate

Dubai parking charges to increase

From June 1, Parkin will apply a 5 per cent VAT to all parking services in line with UAE tax regulations.

The tax will apply to:

  • On-street parking

  • Off-street parking

  • Seasonal parking cards

  • Parking permits

  • Reservations

The underlying parking tariffs remain unchanged, but VAT will be added to the final amount paid by motorists.

How much will parking cost now?

Premium parking during peak hours:

  • Current: Dh6 per hour

  • New: Dh6.30 per hour

Standard parking:

  • Current: Dh4 per hour

  • New: Dh4.20 per hour

Lower-tariff zones:

  • Dh3 becomes Dh3.15

  • Dh2 becomes Dh2.10

Peak parking hours remain:

  • 6am to 10am

  • 4pm to 8pm

What remains free?

Motorists will still enjoy free parking between 1am and 6am.

In most public parking zones, Sundays and public holidays remain free unless otherwise indicated.

Salik toll fees also rise

VAT will now apply to all Salik toll crossings and tag activation charges.

New Salik charges:

Peak hours:

  • Current: Dh6

  • New: Dh6.30

Off-peak hours:

  • Current: Dh4

  • New: Dh4.20

Sunday crossings:

  • Current: Dh4

  • New: Dh4.20

Late-night crossings between 1am and 6am remain free.

Salik tag activation becomes more expensive

The Salik tag activation fee rises from Dh50 to Dh52.50 after VAT.

Drivers purchasing new tags should expect a slightly higher overall cost, depending on how VAT is applied to eligible service charges.

Dubai goes cashless for parking payments

Another major change arrives on June 1 as Dubai phases out cash payments at parking meters.

Motorists will no longer be able to pay using coins or paper notes at physical parking machines.

Parking can instead be paid through:

  • nol cards

  • Parkin app

  • SMS parking service

  • Dubai Now app

  • RTA app

What changes for motorists

From June 1, UAE motorists will pay more for fuel, parking and tolls, while cash parking payments become a thing of the past in Dubai.

For occasional drivers, the increases may only add a few dirhams each month. However, daily commuters who regularly use Salik gates, premium parking zones and petrol-powered vehicles are likely to feel the impact more significantly as transport costs continue to climb.

Related Topics:
Parkindubai parking feesSalikFuel prices

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