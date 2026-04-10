New tariffs rolled out in Phase Two to manage demand and ease traffic flow
Dubai: Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, has introduced paid public parking tariffs in Dubai Healthcare City (Phase Two), with fees starting at Dh4 per hour and rising to Dh16 for four hours, as part of efforts to better manage parking demand and ease traffic flow in key areas across the emirate.
The company said the newly designated parking zones fall under code 326G, with clear signage installed to guide motorists and identify areas subject to the updated tariffs.
According to Parkin, the charges will apply from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, aligning with peak activity periods in the district.
The tariff follows a progressive structure, set at Dh4 for one hour, Dh8 for two hours, Dh12 for three hours, and Dh16 for four hours, aimed at encouraging turnover and improving parking availability in one of Dubai’s busiest healthcare hubs.