Abu Dhabi Police honour workers with community initiatives on International Workers’ Day

Events across Al Ain, Al Dhafra and Musaffah highlight workers’ role in nation-building
The General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police organized a series of community events and initiatives to mark International Workers’ Day across Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and the Musaffah area. These efforts form part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening community partnership, enhancing workers’ well-being, and reinforcing appreciation for their vital role in the development journey.
The activities included a community initiative held in collaboration with Life Care Hospital and the Municipal Presence Center – Musaffah Branch at the “Bazaar” market in Musaffah Industrial Area. The program featured a range of entertainment activities and competitions that brought joy and happiness to workers, alongside free medical check-ups conducted under the supervision of specialized professionals. This initiative aimed to promote health awareness and encourage the adoption of preventive behaviors.
Colonel Yousef Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director of Musaffah Police Station, emphasized that these initiatives reflect Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to promoting the values of positivity and tolerance, as well as strengthening social responsibility, in alignment with the strategic objective of “Quality of Life and Community Security.” He noted that International Workers’ Day represents an important occasion to recognize and support workers, while enhancing their psychological and social well-being.
Meanwhile, Al Mirfa Police Station, under the Al Dhafra Police Directorate, carried out a field initiative distributing cold beverages and light meals to workers at their workplaces. This effort aimed to mitigate the effects of high temperatures and express appreciation for their continuous dedication, particularly in outdoor working environments.
The Happiness Patrol from the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Al Ain also participated by distributing gifts and various supplies to workers at several locations, in cooperation with Al Ain City Municipality.
Additionally, the Police Officers Club Section – Al Ain, at Department of Protocol and Public Relations، distributed symbolic gifts to workers, aiming to bring joy to their hearts and express appreciation for their pivotal role in supporting comprehensive development.
Workers expressed their happiness with these humanitarian initiatives, affirming that they serve as a strong moral boost, fostering positivity and motivating them to continue their contributions. They also praised Abu Dhabi Police for its commitment to organizing community initiatives that enhance their well-being and reflect values of appreciation and respect for this important segment of society.