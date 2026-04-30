UAE celebrates International Workers’ Day amid exceptional achievements

99% of workers registered in the WPS; 90% enrolled in Unemployment Insurance Scheme
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates will mark International Workers’ Day on Friday, observed annually on May 1, reaffirming its commitment to workers’ welfare, rights, and the provision of a dignified life for them and their families.
Workers are regarded as a fundamental pillar of the nation’s development and progress.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), along with various relevant entities, is organising a series of field events, activities, and initiatives dedicated to workers across the country, hosted at multiple companies and key sites.
Regarding operational performance indicators, Ministry data shows sustained and stable business activity.
Approximately 2.3 million transactions were processed in March alone, bringing the total number of transactions completed in the first quarter of 2026 to around 7 million — reflecting uninterrupted operations.
Compliance indicators revealed notable positive changes, including a 62% decrease in violations related to fake Emiratisation and Emiratisation regulations.
Additionally, violations of labour conditions and occupational health and safety requirements declined, including a 30% reduction in non-compliance related to worker accommodation standards.
The inspection system remains a key pillar in monitoring company compliance, supported by advanced digital analytics and risk indicators that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory oversight.
Labour market indicators in 2025 demonstrate continued dynamic growth alongside advancements in governance and regulatory systems. Private sector employment grew by 12.4%, while the number of establishments increased by 7.8%.
Compliance levels in the labor market rose by 34% compared to 2024, reflecting the effectiveness of the UAE’s advanced regulatory frameworks.
This progress is part of a comprehensive system that balances economic growth with the protection of labour rights, supporting a stable and thriving work environment while strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness as a leading destination for investment and business.
Inspection and governance outcomes for 2025 also showed a tangible improvement in compliance, with recorded violations decreasing by 13% compared to 2024, despite a 4% increase in inspection visits, exceeding 695,000 inspections.
The percentage of workers registered in the Wage Protection System reached 99% of the private sector workforce.
Meanwhile, 90% of targeted workers were enrolled in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme by the end of last year.
Compensation paid to workers who lost their jobs exceeded Dh350 million from the system’s launch in early 2024 through the end of 2025.
In line with the importance of providing compliant worker accommodation, more than 2,700 companies were registered in the worker housing system by the end of last year, benefiting approximately 1.9 million workers who enjoy high standards of comfort, health, and safety.
Celebrating and honoring workers during national occasions and holidays is a sustainable approach adopted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors.
These efforts aim to enhance workers’ happiness, well-being, quality of life, and social stability, while fostering a sense of belonging and motivating them to contribute further.
The strong focus on protecting workers’ rights and achievements highlights their vital role in the UAE’s development journey, supporting the country’s ambitious economic vision and reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for living, investment, and employment.
The workforce represents a cornerstone of sustainable development and a key component of the UAE labor market.
Last year, nearly one million workers participated in 100 celebratory events organized by the Ministry in cooperation with government and private sector partners across 30 locations nationwide, promoting social integration and well-being.
The UAE has achieved exceptional milestones across all aspects of labor and the labor market, strengthening its global competitiveness in related indicators, despite extraordinary regional circumstances.
The country presents a leading global model in protecting workers’ rights, safeguarding their gains, and enhancing their working environment in a manner that reflects their contributions.
The Ministry continues to leverage all occasions to engage with workers, reinforce partnership and collaboration, and enhance their well-being and quality of life. It remains committed to organising social and humanitarian initiatives that reflect the UAE’s progressive and human-centered labor policies.
These initiatives also underscore strong partnerships among all labor market stakeholders and support ongoing engagement with workers through community activities, contributing to higher satisfaction and productivity levels.
Workers in the UAE benefit from high-level care and protection, particularly through strengthened occupational health and safety measures.
The latest initiative includes the annual midday work ban, implemented for the 21st consecutive year from June 15 to September 15, along with the provision of 10,000 rest stations for delivery workers.
Despite global and regional challenges, including exceptional circumstances affecting the Gulf region, the UAE labor market has maintained its stability and business continuity, reflecting the resilience and diversity of the national economy.
Serious violations affecting workers’ rights or the integrity of the labor market are addressed firmly.
In 2025, approximately 2,600 criminal cases were referred to public prosecution, involving major violations such as delayed wage payments, fake Emiratisation, employment without permits, and non-compliance with worker housing standards.
The Ministry’s inspection system adopts the latest digital innovations and advanced communication channels to ensure high responsiveness and confidentiality, supported by qualified human resources, including specialised inspectors.