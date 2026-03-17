Labour violations fall in UAE as compliance improves

MoHRE warns of zero tolerance for violations that undermine workers’ rights
Dubai: Labour violations in the UAE dropped by 13 per cent in 2025, even as authorities significantly expanded inspection drives and enforcement, underscoring the growing impact of AI-powered governance systems on market compliance.
Fresh data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) shows that the decline in violations comes alongside a sharp 34 per cent rise in overall compliance levels, reflecting stricter oversight and improved adherence by private sector firms.
The ministry conducted more than 695,000 inspection visits during the year 2025, a 4 per cent increase compared to 2024. The initiative was supported by over 3,000 joint campaigns carried out in coordination with federal and local government entities. These efforts targeted high-risk sectors and establishments using advanced digital tools and data-driven risk indicators.
Despite the scale-up in inspections, the number of violations fell, indicating a shift towards greater voluntary compliance among businesses. Officials attributed this trend to the deployment of artificial intelligence in monitoring and analysis, enabling inspectors to more accurately detect irregularities and prioritise enforcement actions.
Key categories of violations recorded significant declines. Cases of fake Emiratisation and breaches related to Emiratisation policies dropped by 62 per cent, while violations concerning working conditions and occupational health and safety also decreased notably. Non-compliance in labour accommodation standards alone fell by 30 per cent, signalling improved living conditions for workers.
At the same time, authorities maintained a firm stance on serious offences. Around 2,600 cases were referred to public prosecution in 2025, involving violations such as delayed or unpaid wages, employment without valid permits, fake Emiratisation practices, and failure to meet approved worker accommodation standards.
The improvements come amid continued expansion of the UAE labour market, with the private sector workforce growing by 12.4 per cent and the number of registered establishments increasing by 7.8 per cent in 2025. Officials said this reflects a balanced approach that combines economic growth with strong regulatory oversight and worker protection.
MoHRE said its inspection framework, which relies on digital analytics, smart monitoring systems and specialised inspection teams, has enhanced the efficiency, accuracy and transparency of enforcement operations. The system also incorporates advanced communication channels that allow workers and employers to report violations with high levels of responsiveness and confidentiality.
The ministry reiterated that it will continue to strengthen its regulatory and supervisory ecosystem, expand partnerships with employers, and invest in technology and human capital to sustain compliance levels.
MoHRE warned that there would be zero tolerance for violations that undermine workers’ rights or disrupt labour market integrity, as the UAE continues to position itself as a leading global model for fair, transparent and well-regulated employment practices.