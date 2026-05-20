Bayut, dubizzle data shows sustained recovery and resilience across UAE property market

According to Bayut and dubizzle Property data, active users rebounded to 85 per cent of the 2026 baseline by Day 58, while unique buyers returned to 87 per cent. The strength was even more pronounced across platform engagement metrics, with impressions reaching 92 per cent of the 2026 baseline, views reaching 89 per cent, and high-intent enquiries recovering to 80 per cent. When benchmarked against 2025 levels, impressions, views and high-intent enquiries stood at 104 per cent, 105 per cent and 108 per cent respectively, showing that market activity remains ahead of last year’s performance.