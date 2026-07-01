UAE property market sees shift towards data-led, intent-driven activity

Bayut’s data points to a market that is evolving beyond speculative activity, with transparency and evidence-based decision-making becoming increasingly important across every stage of a transaction.

"Real estate decisions are too important to be driven by guesswork or volume alone," explains Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle. "Whether someone is buying, selling or advising a client, they need access to reliable data, clear pricing signals and professionals who are responsive and accountable.”

The UAE property market is undergoing a structural shift as buyers become more informed, brokers more accountable and pricing decisions increasingly driven by data rather than deal volumes, according to new analysis from property portal Bayut.

Changing buyer behaviour

One of the biggest shifts is in buyer behaviour. According to Bayut's AI analysis of more than 38,000 property enquiries, prospective buyers are entering conversations with much clearer intent than before.

Nearly 80 per cent of incoming enquiries are now classified as high-engagement leads, indicating that many buyers have already completed much of their research before contacting an agent.

More than 75 per cent of enquiries progress to productive outcomes, including scheduled viewings or active negotiations, while conversations between agents and clients have become more focused, resulting in shorter qualification cycles and clearer objectives from the outset.

The trend suggests agents are spending less time filtering casual enquiries and increasingly engaging with buyers who are further along in their decision-making journey.

Focus on broker performance

The brokerage landscape is also becoming more structured as performance metrics gain prominence.

Bayut attributes part of this shift to its TruBroker ecosystem, which evaluates agents through a performance-based framework measuring listing accuracy, responsiveness and consistency in client engagement. Rather than replacing traditional brokerage models, the system introduces a more standardised way of identifying active and responsive agents in an increasingly competitive market.

Agents are assessed using a points-based system known as TruPoints, with stronger-performing profiles gaining greater visibility on the platform. According to Bayut, the emphasis on measurable performance has coincided with agent engagement reaching 109 per cent of pre-disruption baseline levels, pointing to consistently high responsiveness across the brokerage community.

Greater reliance on market data

At the same time, buyers, sellers and agents are increasingly turning to market data to guide pricing expectations and negotiations.

Tools such as TruEstimate, Bayut’s instant property valuation solution, alongside Dubai transaction data and platform-based pricing insights, are seeing growing adoption as consumers seek greater certainty before making financial commitments.

TruEstimate now generates around 2,000 valuation reports every day, reflecting rising demand for instant, data-backed assessments of property values. Meanwhile, engagement with the Dubai Transactions section on the platform has increased significantly following the regional conflict, suggesting that buyers, sellers and agents are placing greater emphasis on completed transactions and comparable sales when evaluating market prices.

The growing reliance on verified market data is also helping reduce friction during negotiations by giving both sides a clearer understanding of prevailing property values before discussions begin. This is leading to a more evidence-based approach to pricing and decision-making, particularly during the early stages of buyer engagement when expectations are first established.

“What we are seeing now is a healthier, more mature market, where serious buyers are asking sharper questions, agents are using better tools, and outcomes are increasingly shaped by data,” says Khan. "For us, this is exactly where the market should be heading: towards more transparency, better decision-making and stronger trust between all parties."

The findings also reflect broader changes in market demand. A larger share of transactions is now being driven by end users purchasing homes for long-term residential needs rather than speculative investors, contributing to more stable demand patterns.