Why choosing the right Dubai broker can make or break your property deal

The impact also extends to the industry itself. By making strong performance more visible, TruBroker encourages brokers to respond faster, improve listing quality, strengthen their market knowledge and deliver a better client experience. The market's response has been significant: 62 per cent of all seller leads on Bayut now go to TruBrokers, who also generate leads up to 2.5 times faster and on average, sell properties 10 days sooner than their peers. The data suggests that consumers increasingly value proven expertise and are actively seeking out brokers with a demonstrable track record.