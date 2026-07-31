Brokers will be assessed on transactions, professional training and customer reviews
Dubai: Property buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants in Abu Dhabi Global Market will have a new way to identify high-performing brokers after the financial centre activated its Broker Classification Framework.
The framework will assess real estate brokers operating within ADGM using criteria that include transaction activity, continuous professional development and feedback from customers.
ADGM’s Registration Authority said the system is intended to recognise brokers who consistently maintain high standards of professionalism and service, while encouraging improvement across the property sector.
Customer feedback will influence rankings
Customer feedback will form part of the assessment process, giving the experiences of property owners, buyers, sellers and tenants a role in determining how brokers are classified.
Transaction performance and participation in professional development will also be considered when recognising top-performing brokers.
The activation of the Broker Classification Framework marks another important milestone in the development of ADGM's real estate ecosystem, and reflects our commitment to building a trusted and progressive real estate environment that benefits all market participantsRashed Al Blooshi, CEO of ADGM’s Registration Authority
“By recognising high-performing brokers and encouraging continuous professional development, we are reinforcing a culture of excellence, transparency and accountability across the sector.”
Brokerages to receive further guidance
The Registration Authority will hold dedicated workshops and engagement sessions with brokerages as part of the framework’s implementation.
The sessions will provide further guidance on the classification process, promote collaboration and identify areas where brokerages may require additional support.
“The framework further strengthens accountability by incorporating customer feedback into the assessment process while encouraging brokers to continuously raise the standards of service they provide, ultimately enhancing confidence among property owners, buyers, sellers and tenants,” Al Blooshi said.