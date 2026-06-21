GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Environment

Green broker training programme debuts in UAE

Initiative aims to help professionals meet rising demand for sustainable properties

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Javad Mahmoodi, Abdullatif Albitawi and Mohammad Reza Bartarang at the first Green Broker Training Programme
Javad Mahmoodi, Abdullatif Albitawi and Mohammad Reza Bartarang at the first Green Broker Training Programme

Dubai: As sustainability becomes an increasingly important factor in property buying and investment decisions, a new training programme launched in the UAE is seeking to equip real estate brokers with the knowledge needed to navigate the growing green economy.

Kotook Tech Ltd., in collaboration with the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), has launched the country’s first Green Broker Training Programme, bringing together real estate professionals to learn how sustainability is reshaping the sector.

Customer preferences

Held over three days, the programme explored the impact of green building practices, energy efficiency and environmental performance on property values, investment strategies and customer preferences. The initiative was led by Kotook Tech CEO and co-founder Javad Mamoodi and Mohammad Reza Bartarang, Chairman of Day to Day Properties.

Industry experts highlighted how buyers are increasingly prioritising properties that offer lower energy consumption, reduced operating costs, healthier indoor environments and a smaller environmental footprint. As a result, sustainability is becoming a key driver of long-term value in the real estate market.

Keynote

Abdullatif Albitawi, Director of Emirates Green Building Council, delivered the keynote address, outlining the UAE’s sustainability journey and the growing role of green buildings in supporting national environmental and economic objectives.

Participants received practical training on sustainable building practices, green certification systems and energy-efficient technologies, while learning how to communicate the benefits of sustainable developments to clients and investors.

Standards

The second day featured a session led by Dr Samiullah Khan on sustainability, energy efficiency and waste management solutions. The workshop covered internationally recognised building standards, including LEED, WELL, BREEAM and Estidama, and examined how these frameworks contribute to property performance and market competitiveness.

“I’ve always believed that discussing climate action and the built environment shouldn’t be a dry, passive lecture,” said Dr Khan. “The engagement and curiosity from the brokers were absolutely fantastic. Seeing their enthusiasm to integrate these principles into their everyday practice is a huge win for the future of our urban communities.”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

How this ex waiter selling fish built his Dubai company

How this ex waiter selling fish built his Dubai company

6m read
Indians train AI robots for future household work

Indians train AI robots for future household work

1m read
EDS launches “Green Advertising” in Dubai and UAE

EDS launches “Green Advertising” in Dubai and UAE

2m read
Riding Etihad Rail for the very first time in Fujairah

Riding Etihad Rail for the very first time in Fujairah

4m read