Green broker training programme debuts in UAE

Initiative aims to help professionals meet rising demand for sustainable properties
Dubai: As sustainability becomes an increasingly important factor in property buying and investment decisions, a new training programme launched in the UAE is seeking to equip real estate brokers with the knowledge needed to navigate the growing green economy.
Kotook Tech Ltd., in collaboration with the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), has launched the country’s first Green Broker Training Programme, bringing together real estate professionals to learn how sustainability is reshaping the sector.
Held over three days, the programme explored the impact of green building practices, energy efficiency and environmental performance on property values, investment strategies and customer preferences. The initiative was led by Kotook Tech CEO and co-founder Javad Mamoodi and Mohammad Reza Bartarang, Chairman of Day to Day Properties.
Industry experts highlighted how buyers are increasingly prioritising properties that offer lower energy consumption, reduced operating costs, healthier indoor environments and a smaller environmental footprint. As a result, sustainability is becoming a key driver of long-term value in the real estate market.
Abdullatif Albitawi, Director of Emirates Green Building Council, delivered the keynote address, outlining the UAE’s sustainability journey and the growing role of green buildings in supporting national environmental and economic objectives.
Participants received practical training on sustainable building practices, green certification systems and energy-efficient technologies, while learning how to communicate the benefits of sustainable developments to clients and investors.
The second day featured a session led by Dr Samiullah Khan on sustainability, energy efficiency and waste management solutions. The workshop covered internationally recognised building standards, including LEED, WELL, BREEAM and Estidama, and examined how these frameworks contribute to property performance and market competitiveness.
“I’ve always believed that discussing climate action and the built environment shouldn’t be a dry, passive lecture,” said Dr Khan. “The engagement and curiosity from the brokers were absolutely fantastic. Seeing their enthusiasm to integrate these principles into their everyday practice is a huge win for the future of our urban communities.”