Why this Filipino expat keeps his home open for those in need in the UAE

This Dubai resident opens his doors to fellow expats and mentors aspiring creatives
Dubai: When someone loses a job, can no longer afford rent, or suddenly has nowhere to stay, JM Avelino often does something many would hesitate to do, he offers them a place in his home.
Over the years, the Dubai-based Filipino creative has welcomed fellow expatriates into his apartment in Deira, sometimes for a few nights, sometimes for months, giving them time to recover, look for work, or simply catch their breath.
“I never saw it as charity. For me, it's about making sure no one feels completely alone while trying to build a life in a foreign country,” Avelino told Gulf News.
His willingness to help has come from experience. Long before gaining ground in the UAE's creative industry, he has been the one worrying about how to make ends meet.
Avelino has known what it feels like to build a life from scratch, to have his work undervalued, and to face life's greatest heartbreak while being thousands of kilometres away from home. Those experiences have shaped the person he chooses to be.
“I know what it's like to look at your wallet and wonder how you're going to make it through the month. I've been there myself, so whenever I can, I try to be the kind of person I once needed,” shared Avelino.
Apart from opening his home, Avelino has also lent money to aspiring filmmakers and creatives who needed to rent equipment for projects that could open doors in their careers.
“If they paid me back, that was great. If they couldn't, I understood. Sometimes all a person needs is someone who believes in them at the right moment.”
Moreover, he has mentored aspiring directors and creatives, inviting them onto professional productions so they can learn how film sets operate, gain practical experience, and build their portfolios.
“I believe creative knowledge should never be gatekept because someone once believed in me when I was just starting out.”
Storytelling has always been Avelino's passion. In 2016, he has taken a leap of faith, using all his savings to study filmmaking in Australia.
After graduating, he wanted to challenge himself somewhere that would push him creatively. That decision has brought him to Dubai in 2018.
“The moment I arrived, I was inspired. The city felt cinematic. The skyline, the architecture, the diversity of people and cultures, even the energy of the streets made me feel like every corner had a story waiting to be told,” recalled Avelino.
He knew, however, that success would not come easily.
“Dubai is one of the most competitive places you can work as a creative. But instead of being intimidated, I saw it as an opportunity. I believed that if I could build a career here, I could build one anywhere.”
The UAE has eventually become the place where he wanted to grow, create, and build a life.
Despite holding an international film degree, Avelino has realised that talent alone was not enough. He has accepted unpaid projects to gain experience, attended free workshops whenever possible, and lived on a limited budget while continuing to improve his skills.
“There were projects where I wasn't paid and there were times when clients underestimated the amount of work and passion that goes into creating something meaningful,” exclaimed Avelino.
The experiences have been discouraging but they also taught him to recognise the value of his work. Today, Avelino says the UAE has taught him one lesson above all else, consistency matters more than talent alone.
“This industry constantly reminds you that you're only as good as your last project. You have to keep learning, improving, and showing up with the same passion every single time.”
Although he has received awards and nominations in local film competitions, he still considers himself “an artist first.”
“I'm simply grateful that producers trust me with stories and productions that matter to them.”
Additionally, he has credited the UAE with teaching him humility.
“No matter how big or small the project is, every production deserves the same level of care. More importantly, I've learned that no director succeeds alone. Every member of the crew plays an important role and treating people with kindness and respect will always matter more than titles.”
In 2023, Avelino has faced the most painful chapter of his life. His mother has passed away and on the day she was laid to rest in the Philippines, his older brother also died.
Still trying to recover financially from the pandemic, he could not afford to fly home.
“Being so far away from my family during the hardest time of our lives is something I will carry with me forever.”
He has bared that his family's belief in him gave him the strength to keep going.
“My family believed in me long before anyone else did. I wanted every sacrifice they made for me to mean something. Every project I took on after that became my way of honouring them.”
Helping others has not always been easy. Avelino has admitted that some people overstayed in his home, never repaid the money they borrowed, or even spoke badly about him afterwards.
“It hurt but I've learned not to let those experiences harden my heart,” stated Avelino.
Instead, he has chosen to focus on those whose lives were changed because someone gave them a chance.
“I'd rather help ten people and have one disappoint me than stop helping altogether because of one bad experience.”
For him, success has been about making sure someone else has the opportunity to keep moving forward.
Avelino hopes to one day establish a creative hub in the UAE where filmmakers, musicians, actors, dancers, and other artists can learn, collaborate, and support one another.
“I want it to be a place where talent is nurtured, opportunities are shared, and people feel they truly belong,” said Avelino.
Until then, he plans to keep doing what he has quietly done for years, opening his home, sharing his knowledge, and encouraging others to believe in themselves.
His advice to fellow expats is “don't give up too soon.”
“There will be days when you question yourself, when opportunities don't come, or when you feel like everyone else is moving forward except you. Those moments don't define your future.”
He has also urged young creatives not to undervalue themselves.
“Believe in your talent and don't undervalue yourself just because you're desperate for an opportunity. Your work has value and the right people will recognise it.”
Above all, he has emphasised that success comes with responsibility.
“The UAE has given so many of us a chance to build a better life. If you find success here, reach back and help someone else. Sometimes opening a door for another person can change their entire future, just as someone once did for you.”
For Avelino, storytelling has always been his dream. But the most meaningful story he is creating isn't on a film set. It's in the lives of the people who found hope because when they had nowhere else to turn, someone in Dubai chose to leave his door open.