How Emirati people of determination are redefining success

A growing number of local people of determination are building independent futures
Dubai: Success is often measured by career growth, financial independence, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to society. For many Emirati people of determination, those milestones have historically been harder to reach, not because of ability, but because opportunities were limited.
That is beginning to change as more organisations in the UAE expand structured inclusion programmes focused on employment, training, and long-term skills development.
Among those who have witnessed that development from the beginning is Michael Mascarenhas, CEO of Desert Group, who first introduced a structured work inclusion programme nearly two decades ago.
“Our journey began with a workforce integration program for Emirati people of determination, where we witnessed firsthand the incredible capabilities and potential of these young individuals,” Mascarenhas told Gulf News.
The initiative has started in 2006 at Wahat Al Sahraa Nursery, where 32 Emirati people of determination were employed and trained in basic horticulture and operational tasks.
Participants have received hands-on guidance, workplace structure, and continuous support to build confidence and practical skills.
As the programme progressed, participants have begun taking on more responsibilities, and what was initially a training-based model gradually turned into a structured pathway for employment and development.
That shift has eventually led to the establishment of Enable in 2015, moving the initiative from an internal inclusion programme into a dedicated social enterprise focused on long-term participation in the workforce.
The UAE has made significant progress in advancing inclusion and accessibility for people of determination and employment has remained a key factor in achieving independence.
For Mascarenhas, the focus needed to move beyond awareness and goodwill towards opportunity within real business environments.
“People of determination should be viewed not through the lens of limitation, but through their potential and ability,” exclaimed Mascarenhas.
Enable has been created around that principle, allowing its team members to engage in real work processes rather than isolated training exercises.
Participants contribute to the creation of handcrafted home and garden products, support nursery operations, and take part in various stages of production within the group’s horticulture ecosystem.
Over time, the approach has enabled participants to develop job skills, workplace discipline, and greater independence.
One of the most cited examples of progress within the programme is the journey of Saif Saeed. He has joined the group in 2006 as part of the initial inclusion programme, starting with basic nursery responsibilities. Through structured training and mentorship, he has gradually expanded his role and skill set.
Today, Saeed supports sales activities, assists in training new participants, and plays a mentoring role within the enterprise.
According to Mascarenhas, the impact of such opportunities extends beyond employment.
“His journey demonstrates how meaningful work, guidance, and opportunity can build confidence, independence, and pride,” shared Mascarenhas.
Moreover, Mascarenhas has noted that they apply a revenue-sharing approach, where participants receive 15 percent of the value generated through the products they help create, in addition to their salaries. The remaining revenue is reinvested into training programmes, operations, and growth.
“When team members see that their work generates income they have earned themselves, it builds confidence, ownership, and motivation. We want our participants to understand the value of their skills and recognise that they can contribute meaningfully to society and support their families,” explained Mascarenhas.
Across the UAE, inclusion efforts have increasingly moved towards models that emphasise contribution, independence, and skills development rather than support alone.
Mascarenhas has highlighted that the private sector plays an important role in sustaining that shift.
“Our philosophy has always been that impact and sustainability must go hand in hand. Growth is important, but only when it strengthens our ability to empower more people of determination and expand their opportunities,” said Mascarenhas.
As more structured programmes emerge, the definition of success for people of determination is expanding from access and participation to independence, achievement, and economic contribution.
This is a call for a change in mindset that success is not defined by limitation, but by opportunity and what individuals are able to build when given the chance.