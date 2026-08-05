Dubai’s $1m Global Water Award targets AI-powered water solutions

Applications date extended as UAE seeks to improve access to safe water worldwide
Dubai: As millions of people continue to face water scarcity, the fifth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award is placing artificial intelligence and digital innovation at the heart of efforts to improve access to safe and sustainable drinking water.
The award, overseen by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has extended its application deadline to September 30, 2026, giving innovators, researchers, companies and institutions more time to submit renewable energy-powered solutions aimed at addressing one of the world’s most pressing challenges.
Climate change
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, said the award has become increasingly relevant as climate change, rapid population growth and dwindling natural resources intensify global water stress.
Quoting United Nations figures, Al Tayer noted that 2.2 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water services, while 2.4 billion people live in water-stressed countries, underscoring the urgent need for innovative and scalable solutions.
“The world’s water challenges require fresh thinking, strong collaboration and a commitment to developing solutions that can create lasting impact,” added Al Tayer who is also Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
A key feature of the fifth cycle is its stronger emphasis on artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve water security.
The award will recognise innovations incorporating AI applications such as predictive maintenance for desalination plants, intelligent water distribution networks and demand forecasting models that improve operational efficiency and optimise water production, desalination and purification.
Al Tayer said these technologies have the potential to transform how water infrastructure is planned, managed and maintained, making water systems more efficient and resilient.
With a total prize pool of $1 million, the award encourages innovators to develop practical, scalable technologies powered by renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydroelectric, geothermal and salinity-gradient energy.
Since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award has evolved into an international platform for advancing sustainable water technologies.
Over four editions, the award has recognised 43 winners from 26 countries, whose projects have helped improve access to potable water for millions of people through innovative production, desalination and purification technologies.
The fourth edition alone attracted applications from 46 countries, highlighting growing international interest in renewable-powered water solutions.
According to Al Tayer, many of the winning projects have demonstrated practical approaches that strengthen water resilience while supporting sustainable development in communities facing severe water shortages.
UAE’s humanitarian vision
Al Tayer said the award reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian action and sustainable development under the vision of its leadership.
The initiative complements Suqia UAE’s broader humanitarian programmes, including projects in Tanzania that had benefited more than one million people by the end of 2025.
These efforts also contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 6, which seeks universal access to clean water and sanitation.
The application deadline has been extended to September 30, 2026, in response to growing international interest.
Al Tayer said the extension would allow more innovators, researchers and institutions from around the world to participate, strengthening collaboration and broadening the exchange of knowledge needed to tackle global water challenges.
“We encourage participants to seize this opportunity and contribute to efforts that support a more sustainable and water-secure future for all,” he said.