Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a campaign to plant 5,500 mangroves in the Jebel Ali Marine Reserve, in collaboration with Emirates Marine Environmental Group.
This is part of its efforts to engage all stakeholders in making a positive change to preserve natural resources, and in conjunction with World Water Day (March 22).This year’s theme is ‘Be The Change You Want to See in The World’.
The campaign supports national goals to promote the sustainability of mangrove forests by planting 100 million mangrove trees in the UAE by 2030.
About 350 of DEWA employees and their families, and employees of some of DEWA’s subsidaries such as Digital X, Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), and Mai Dubai took part in the campaign.
DEWA created an awareness campaign to highlight the importance and ways individuals and organisations can support efforts to achieve sustainability. This is through enhancing water use efficiency and limiting waste. The campaign also introduced the stakeholders to DEWA’s achievements and strategies that align with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including ‘Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation’.
DEWA’s awareness campaign included publishing tips and instructions for adopting a conscious and sustainable lifestyle, through its internal channels and its platforms on social media. DEWA also organised competitions to motivate employees and customers to contribute to achieving sustainable development. Moreover, DEWA held virtual lectures to raise awareness among students and faculty members in institutions about their role in supporting national and global efforts and climate action. This is by adopting positive behaviour at work and home. DEWA also held awareness activities at Global Village, with its cartoon characters, Noor and Hayat, to introduce children and the new generation to World Water Day.
Reducing consumption
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: “We strive to achieve sustainability through initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and wildlife, and fulfilling our commitments to meet the growing demand for electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and sustainability. This is part of our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050, and aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development in Dubai.”
He added that Implementing the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy reduced water consumption by 21 per cent per capita compared to 2010. This contributed to avoiding over 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions between 2011 and 2021.
DEWA’s total production capacity has reached 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water, including 63 MIGD using Reverse Osmosis.