The policy aims to develop relevant legislative and regulatory frameworks, and halt discharges that may have adverse impacts on the marine environment by fostering recycling and reuse programmes. The policy will also develop a programme that enhances preparedness in cases of emergency that affect marine water quality, and will enhance knowledge and awareness about the potential adverse impacts of pollutants, proposing solutions to mitigate these.

Contributing to addressing the challenges facing marine water quality in the emirate, the policy is part of a sustainable solution to achieve EAD’s vision. The implementation of the policy will improve the performance of environmental indicators in the emirate, ensure the sustainability of fishing activities as part of the emirate’s social heritage, as well as promoting recreational, tourism and marine sports activities.

Throughout the development process of the policy document, EAD worked in close coordination and consultation with stakeholders and strategic partners, through workshops, bilateral meetings, and knowledge-sharing. The policy is in alignment with national and local policies, plans and strategies, including the National Food Security Strategy 2051, the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, Plan Maritime 2030: Abu Dhabi Coastal and Marine Framework Plan, the National Plan for Combating Marine Pollutants 2019, and the Abu Dhabi State of Environment Report 2017.

Threat to natural resources

“The sustainability of coastal and marine resources plays an important role in their preservation across generations, which enhances the social, economic and environmental value of coastal and marine areas. These include tourism, transport, oil and gas exploration and commercial uses, in addition to the contributions of other sectors such as heritage, marine environments and protected areas. These natural resources could be exposed to threats in case there is a deterioration in marine water quality which may also cause habitat loss and reduction in attractive and endangered species, biodiversity and environmental services,” said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD secretary general.