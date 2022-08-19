Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is using AI (artificial intelligence) and other machine learning algorithms for proactive maintenance in the emirate’s water network.
This system has helped DEWA save Dh1.617 million from 2019 to 2021. DEWA is also using Online Real-Time Condition Monitoring to monitor assets round the clock and ensure the provision of supplies according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, accountability and quality.
In a statement on Friday, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said: “DEWA continues to develop proactive solutions using its smart and advanced grid as well as the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to increase the efficiency of its electricity and water networks.”
Water production
Al Tayer added: “In accordance with the wise leadership vision and directives, we continue to develop world-class infrastructure to keep pace with the growing demand for electricity and water in Dubai. The total production capacity of DEWA’s desalinated water has reached 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD). We are keen to apply the best international practices in all our projects and adopt the latest technologies in the generation, transmission, distribution and control of electricity and water networks to raise production and operational efficiency.
“We have made significant achievements in developing the water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well as raise water flow and volume of water reserves. DEWA’s efforts have reduced the losses in water transmission and distribution networks from 42 per cent in 1988 to 5.3 per cent in 2021. This is one of the lowest scores in the world and compares favourably to North America, where water losses are around 15 per cent.”
Abdullah Obaidullah, executive vice president of water and civil at DEWA, said: “DEWA adopts a set of advanced and innovative systems and programmes to ensure that proactive maintenance is carried out automatically and around the clock. These programmes comprise plans to schedule maintenance work automatically, prepare maintenance records to monitor the water network, issue necessary breakdown notices, and distribute tasks to carry out the necessary repairs.”