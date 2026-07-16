Operators must test water every six months and maintain cooling at 5°C or below
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has outlined the technical health and safety requirements governing the installation, operation and maintenance of public drinking water coolers and charity fridges across the emirate.
The guidelines are designed to strengthen preventive public health measures and ensure compliance with safety standards for drinking water dispensers and charity fridges located in public spaces, including mosques, parks and residential neighbourhoods, according to Al Bayan newspaper.
They also aim to raise awareness among owners, operators and maintenance personnel about risks associated with electrical safety, water contamination, hygiene and the visual appearance of public facilities.
Under the new requirements, public drinking water coolers must be installed on reinforced concrete bases at least 10 centimetres above ground level to protect the units and their electrical connections from standing water and rain, reducing the risk of corrosion and electrical faults.
The municipality said the units must also be securely fixed to prevent tipping or collapse during use.
Charity fridges, which are commonly used to provide free bottled water, beverages and packaged food, must also be firmly secured, protected from direct sunlight and rain by a canopy or shelter, and connected using waterproof electrical sockets.
The municipality also introduced stricter electrical safety measures, requiring all units to be properly grounded, connected to safe three-pin sockets and protected by double-pole circuit breakers with suitable fuses.
Electrical cables must be fully insulated, housed inside dedicated conduits and completely separated from water supply pipes to minimise the risk of electric shock.
To safeguard water quality, operators must have water samples tested every six months at accredited laboratories to ensure they are free from harmful bacteria.
Water tanks and taps must be cleaned and disinfected regularly, while filters must be replaced at least every six months, or sooner depending on usage, using filters that comply with UAE standards.
If a drinking water cooler remains out of service for more than a week, operators must drain the old water and disinfect the unit before it is put back into operation.
The municipality also tightened food safety rules for charity fridges, banning the storage of home-cooked or unpackaged food.
Only commercially packaged and sealed food and beverages may be placed inside the fridges, with expiry dates checked daily and spoiled products removed immediately.
Refrigeration temperatures must be maintained at 5°C or below to prevent food spoilage.
Dubai Municipality further instructed operators to keep the surrounding area clean and dry to prevent the growth of algae and the spread of insects and rodents.
It also called for immediate pest control measures whenever infestations are detected and required the interior and exterior of charity fridges to be cleaned and sanitised on a daily basis.