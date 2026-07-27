Why matcha isn’t slowing down this summer

UAE cafés are reinventing matcha with tropical and dessert-inspired summer flavors
For a drink that’s been labelled “just another trend” more times than anyone can count, matcha is doing a pretty impressive job of sticking around.
Scroll through social media or step into almost any speciality café in the UAE, and chances are you’ll spot someone walking out with a vibrant green drink in hand. But this summer, cafés aren’t relying on the classic iced matcha latte to keep customers interested. Instead, they’re experimenting with playful flavors, colorful layers and dessert-inspired combinations that are giving the drink a whole new personality.
It’s no longer just about ordering a matcha. It’s about deciding which version to try next.
While strawberry matcha had its moment, this season is all about thinking outside the box.
Across the UAE, cafés are taking the earthy flavor of matcha and pairing it with ingredients that feel lighter, sweeter and made for summer. Some lean into tropical fruits, while others borrow inspiration from nostalgic desserts or eye-catching colors that instantly stand out.
Here are a few of the latest creations popping up around the country:
Cult / Matcha by Trio has introduced a Caramel Shortbread Matcha, combining rich caramel flavors with buttery biscuit notes for a drink that feels somewhere between an afternoon coffee and dessert.
Sabaku in Sharjah is serving its Blue Sky Matcha, a bright, layered drink that’s as visually striking as it is refreshing.
Fynd has doubled down on colorful creations with both the Blue Coco Matcha and Sky Matcha, adding coconut and vibrant blue tones to the traditional green base.
WKAD in Ras Al Khaimah is embracing holiday flavors with its Tropical Matcha, bringing fruity notes into the mix for a refreshing summer twist.
Each café is putting its own spin on the drink, proving that there’s still plenty of room to innovate.
Part of matcha’s appeal is that it doesn’t have to stay the same.
Unlike drinks that rely on a single recipe, matcha works with an endless list of flavors. It can be creamy or citrusy, rich or refreshing, sweet or earthy. That flexibility gives cafés the freedom to experiment, while giving customers something new to look forward to every few weeks.
There’s also the experience that comes with it. Ordering a matcha has become part of many people’s daily routine, whether it’s catching up with friends, working from a café for the afternoon or treating yourself after a long day. New seasonal flavors make those small rituals feel a little more exciting.
There’s no denying that matcha photographs well. The bright green color, layered drinks and creative presentation have helped fuel its popularity online. But if the queues outside cafés are anything to go by, people aren’t ordering it just for the photos anymore.
For many, matcha has become a genuine alternative to coffee, while others simply enjoy the fact that it keeps evolving. Just when it seems every possible version has been created, another café introduces a fresh twist that gets everyone talking.
And that’s exactly why matcha isn’t disappearing anytime soon.
As long as cafés keep finding new ways to reinvent it—whether through tropical flavours, dessert-inspired recipes or colorful creations—the green drink looks set to remain one of the UAE’s favorite summer orders.