Ninja SLUSHi review: Frozen drinks and slushies at home for the UAE summer

Hot afternoons and long evenings make frozen drinks especially appealing in the UAE, and the Ninja SLUSHi arrives with a simple promise: café style slushies without filling a blender with ice. The verdict is positive for households that regularly enjoy frozen drinks. Instead of crushing ice, it chills liquid directly, producing a smoother texture while keeping flavours undiluted.

Key facts

What you get

Another notable feature is WhisperChill. Once a batch reaches the desired consistency, the compressor quietly maintains the frozen texture for up to 12 hours for suitable recipes, making it practical for gatherings where guests serve themselves over several hours. Ninja also includes a recipe guide to help users understand ingredient ratios, particularly for frozen coffee drinks and fruit-based recipes.

Five automatic programmes cover the drinks most people are likely to make. There are dedicated settings for Slush, Spiked Slush, Frappé, Milkshake and Frozen Juice. Each programme adjusts temperature and texture automatically, while additional controls let you make the finished drink slightly thicker or thinner depending on preference.

The Ninja SLUSHi is a countertop frozen drink maker with an 2.5L vessel and a maximum liquid fill of 1.9L, enough to prepare several servings in one batch. Rather than asking you to add ice, it uses the company's RapidChill system, which circulates liquid around a cooled cylinder while an auger continually stirs the mixture. This allows drinks to freeze gradually instead of becoming diluted by melting ice.

How it performs

Independent testing suggests the Ninja SLUSHi succeeds because it freezes the drink itself rather than relying on crushed ice. Serious Eats found it produced evenly textured frozen juice, frappés and more with little effort, while highlighting how straightforward the controls are for first time users. It is also noted that drinks generally reached serving consistency within Ninja's quoted 15 to 60 minute window, depending on ingredients, starting temperature and volume.

That makes it well suited to UAE summers. Fresh juice, iced coffee, lemonade and mocktails can be prepared without ending up watery after a few minutes outdoors. Instead of blending ice into the drink, RapidChill freezes the liquid itself, preserving stronger flavour.

WhisperChill is another useful addition. Rather than asking everyone to pour immediately, the machine continues holding the correct texture after freezing, making it convenient for weekend lunches, children's parties or evening gatherings.