Ninja SLUSHi review: Frozen drinks and slushies at home for the UAE summer

Hot afternoons and long evenings make frozen drinks especially appealing in the UAE,
Hot afternoons and long evenings make frozen drinks especially appealing in the UAE, and the Ninja SLUSHi arrives with a simple promise: café style slushies without filling a blender with ice. The verdict is positive for households that regularly enjoy frozen drinks. Instead of crushing ice, it chills liquid directly, producing a smoother texture while keeping flavours undiluted.
Best for: Families, entertaining and frozen coffee, juice and slushie lovers.
Bottom line: A dedicated frozen drink machine that delivers consistent results without relying on ice.
The Ninja SLUSHi is a countertop frozen drink maker with an 2.5L vessel and a maximum liquid fill of 1.9L, enough to prepare several servings in one batch. Rather than asking you to add ice, it uses the company's RapidChill system, which circulates liquid around a cooled cylinder while an auger continually stirs the mixture. This allows drinks to freeze gradually instead of becoming diluted by melting ice.
Five automatic programmes cover the drinks most people are likely to make. There are dedicated settings for Slush, Spiked Slush, Frappé, Milkshake and Frozen Juice. Each programme adjusts temperature and texture automatically, while additional controls let you make the finished drink slightly thicker or thinner depending on preference.
The machine also includes a removable vessel, drip tray and dishwasher safe parts to simplify cleaning. A built in rinse cycle helps flush sugary residue before a full wash.
Another notable feature is WhisperChill. Once a batch reaches the desired consistency, the compressor quietly maintains the frozen texture for up to 12 hours for suitable recipes, making it practical for gatherings where guests serve themselves over several hours. Ninja also includes a recipe guide to help users understand ingredient ratios, particularly for frozen coffee drinks and fruit-based recipes.
Independent testing suggests the Ninja SLUSHi succeeds because it freezes the drink itself rather than relying on crushed ice. Serious Eats found it produced evenly textured frozen juice, frappés and more with little effort, while highlighting how straightforward the controls are for first time users. It is also noted that drinks generally reached serving consistency within Ninja's quoted 15 to 60 minute window, depending on ingredients, starting temperature and volume.
That makes it well suited to UAE summers. Fresh juice, iced coffee, lemonade and mocktails can be prepared without ending up watery after a few minutes outdoors. Instead of blending ice into the drink, RapidChill freezes the liquid itself, preserving stronger flavour.
WhisperChill is another useful addition. Rather than asking everyone to pour immediately, the machine continues holding the correct texture after freezing, making it convenient for weekend lunches, children's parties or evening gatherings.
There are a few practical considerations. The appliance is taller and bulkier than many kitchen gadgets, so checking cabinet clearance before buying is worthwhile. It is also a specialist appliance rather than a general purpose blender. If frozen drinks only appear occasionally in your home, it may spend long periods in storage. Reviews from Serious Eats and TechRadar also suggest that while the texture is consistently enjoyable, it may not always match the silky finish of commercial café equipment.
RapidChill freezes drinks directly without adding ice.
Five dedicated programmes cover most popular frozen beverages.
WhisperChill keeps drinks ready to serve for extended gatherings.
Large capacity makes preparing multiple servings straightforward.
The Ninja SLUSHi suits households that regularly entertain, families looking for fun summer treats and anyone who enjoys frozen coffee, fruit drinks or café style frappés without leaving home. The generous capacity also makes sense for gatherings where several people want drinks from a single batch.
Those who only prepare frozen drinks once or twice each year may find a conventional blender offers better overall value because it performs a wider range of kitchen tasks.
The Ninja SLUSHi focuses on doing one job well, producing smooth frozen drinks without watering them down with ice. Its RapidChill cooling system, five preset programmes and WhisperChill holding function make it feel closer to a dedicated café machine than a standard blender. Reviews also indicate that operation is simple enough for beginners while still offering enough control to adjust texture for different recipes. For UAE households that spend much of the summer making iced coffee, fruit slushies or frozen mocktails, it offers genuine convenience instead of novelty.
It is undeniably a specialist appliance and requires enough counter or storage space to justify its footprint. Yet for families and frequent hosts who expect to use it throughout the warmer months, it delivers exactly what it promises.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.