The best air fryer is the one that matches the way you cook, not simply the one with the longest feature list. After comparing cooking capacity, wattage, basket design, ease of cleaning and everyday usability, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400ME comes out on top for most households. Its two independently controlled baskets, generous 9.5 litre capacity and practical Sync and Match functions make it equally capable of preparing quick weekday dinners or larger family meals. Independent reviewers also rate it highly for cooking consistency, reinforcing its position as our top overall pick.