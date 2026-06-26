Coffee chia yoghurt bowl for breakfast anyone? An easy recipe that could save busy mornings

Chia seeds are packed with fibre, antioxidants, omega fatty acids,
Small, unassuming and slightly gelatinous after soaking, chia seeds don’t look like much. But behind that texture shift is a nutrient profile that does a lot of work: Fibre for digestion, plant-based protein for satiety, and healthy fats that help keep energy levels steady.
And that's exactly why they’ve become a staple in overnight breakfasts like this coffee chia pudding. You need to prepare once at night and you will be grateful for your life choices in the morning.
Fitness coach and food creator Ralston D’Souza turns to this idea with a coffee chia yoghurt bowl topped with caramelised honey-butter dates, a recipe that feels indulgent but is built for function. In a video shared on June 20, he breaks down a breakfast that sits comfortably between “healthy routine” and “dessert you don’t have to justify.”
Chia seeds are packed with fibre, antioxidants, omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, all of which play a role in supporting skin health from the inside out. One of their biggest strengths is hydration. Chia seeds absorb many times their weight in water, forming a gel-like texture that helps support moisture balance in the body. That internal hydration, along with their omega-3 content, may also help calm inflammation, which is often linked to redness, breakouts and irritated skin.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp chia seeds (about 20g)
1 tsp instant black coffee or cappuccino powder
2 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (about 90g)
Method:
Mix the chia seeds, coffee and Greek yoghurt in a small container until everything is well combined and smooth, with no dry pockets or clumps hiding at the bottom.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, though overnight is when it really comes together. By morning, it thickens into a creamy, spoonable pudding with a light coffee flavour and enough texture to feel like you actually made a decision that benefits you.
And that’s exactly the point.
So, while recipes like this make mornings easier, the bigger question is why breakfast keeps slipping off so many people’s radar in the first place.
‘I haven’t even eaten today’ isn’t quite the badge of honour, that most think it is. If you’re someone who routinely skips breakfast while scrolling through your phone or rushing out the door, research suggests it might be worth rethinking that habit. Studies indicate that finishing your first meal before 9 am could be linked to a lower risk of depression, not as a magic rule, but as part of a broader pattern around routine and wellbeing.
Breakfast has long been called the “most important meal of the day,” and while that phrase gets overused, the science behind it is fairly consistent. A balanced morning meal can help stabilise blood sugar, support energy levels, reduce mid-morning cravings, and set a steadier rhythm for the day.
Long-term data also shows how eating habits are shifting. A decade-long CDC survey tracking adolescent health from 2013 to 2023 found that only one in four high school students now eats breakfast daily. The decline was sharper among girls, with breakfast consumption linked in the study to broader indicators like mood, activity levels, and overall lifestyle patterns.
So while breakfast isn’t a miracle fix, patterns do matter. Skipping regularly tends to show up later in the day, in energy crashes, stronger cravings, and less stable routines overall.
And in most cases, the problem is just the management of time. That’s where small, make-ahead habits, like that coffee chia pudding sitting in your fridge, start to make more sense than strict nutrition rules ever will.