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Easy family-friendly recipes for busy weeknights and make-ahead meals

Shaped by the realities of parenting, where time, energy and appetite are always in flux

Last updated:
Krita Coelho, Editor
4 MIN READ
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Freezer-friendly Coconut Chicken Curry
Freezer-friendly Coconut Chicken Curry

Three-Ingredient Lentil Soup

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins |Serves: 3–4

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup red lentils (rinsed)

  • 2 medium carrots, chopped

  • 3 garlic cloves

  • 4 cups vegetable stock or water

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt to taste

Method:

  1. Add lentils, carrots, garlic and stock to a pot.

  2. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.

  3. Cook for 20–25 minutes until soft.

  4. Blend until smooth.

  5. Stir in olive oil and season before serving.

One-Handed Chicken Hummus Wraps

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 0 mins | Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 whole wheat wraps

  • 1 cup cooked shredded chicken

  • ½ cup hummus

  • ½ cucumber, sliced

  • Handful lettuce

Method:

  1. Lay wraps flat and spread hummus evenly.

  2. Add chicken, cucumber and lettuce.

  3. Roll tightly, folding in edges.

  4. Wrap in parchment for easier handling.

10-Minute Energy Bowl

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 5 mins | Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked rice or quinoa

  • 2 eggs

  • 1 avocado, sliced

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tsp sesame seeds

  • Veggies if needed

Method:

  1. Heat grains in a bowl.

  2. Boil eggs to preference.

  3. Top grains with eggs and avocado and other veggies of choice.

  4. Drizzle soy sauce and sprinkle sesame seeds.

Freezer-Friendly Coconut Chicken Curry

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 500g chicken breast, diced

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 2 tbsp curry paste

  • 1 can coconut milk

  • 1 tbsp oil

Method:

  1. Heat oil, sauté onion until soft.

  2. Add curry paste and cook for 2 minutes.

  3. Add chicken and cook until sealed.

  4. Pour coconut milk and simmer 25 minutes.

  5. Cool and portion into freezer containers.

Hidden Veg Pasta Bake

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 250g pasta

  • 1 zucchini, chopped

  • 1 carrot, chopped

  • 1 cup tomato sauce

  • ½ cup grated cheese

Method:

  1. Cook pasta and set aside.

  2. Blend vegetables into tomato sauce.

  3. Mix pasta with sauce.

  4. Transfer to baking dish, top with cheese.

  5. Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.

Build-Your-Own Mini Tacos

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • Mini taco shells

  • 300g minced meat or beans

  • ½ cup grated cheese

  • 1 tomato, chopped

  • Lettuce, shredded

Method:

  1. Cook meat or beans with seasoning.

  2. Arrange all ingredients separately.

  3. Let everyone assemble their own tacos.

No-Sugar Date Oat Bars

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 0 mins | Serves: 8 bars

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup dates

  • 1 cup oats

  • 2 tbsp peanut butter

Method:

  1. Blend all ingredients into a thick mixture.

  2. Press into a lined tray.

  3. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

  4. Cut into bars.

One-Tray Roast Chicken and Veg

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 40 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 chicken thighs

  • 2 potatoes, chopped

  • 2 carrots, chopped

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt, pepper

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C.

  2. Toss everything with oil and seasoning.

  3. Spread on tray.

  4. Roast for 40 minutes until golden.

Comfort Khichdi

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins | Serves: 3

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup rice

  • ½ cup yellow lentils

  • 4 cups water

  • 1 tbsp ghee

  • Salt

Method:

  1. Wash rice and lentils.

  2. Cook with water until soft and slightly mushy.

  3. Stir in ghee and salt before serving.

Two-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Prep time: 10 mins | Chill time: 2 hrs | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 200g dark chocolate

  • 1 cup whipped cream

Method:

  1. Melt chocolate and cool slightly.

  2. Fold gently into whipped cream.

  3. Spoon into glasses.

  4. Chill for at least 2 hours.

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