Easy family-friendly recipes for busy weeknights and make-ahead meals

Shaped by the realities of parenting, where time, energy and appetite are always in flux
Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins |Serves: 3–4
Ingredients:
1 cup red lentils (rinsed)
2 medium carrots, chopped
3 garlic cloves
4 cups vegetable stock or water
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt to taste
Method:
Add lentils, carrots, garlic and stock to a pot.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.
Cook for 20–25 minutes until soft.
Blend until smooth.
Stir in olive oil and season before serving.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 0 mins | Serves: 2
Ingredients:
2 whole wheat wraps
1 cup cooked shredded chicken
½ cup hummus
½ cucumber, sliced
Handful lettuce
Method:
Lay wraps flat and spread hummus evenly.
Add chicken, cucumber and lettuce.
Roll tightly, folding in edges.
Wrap in parchment for easier handling.
Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 5 mins | Serves: 2
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked rice or quinoa
2 eggs
1 avocado, sliced
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sesame seeds
Veggies if needed
Method:
Heat grains in a bowl.
Boil eggs to preference.
Top grains with eggs and avocado and other veggies of choice.
Drizzle soy sauce and sprinkle sesame seeds.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients:
500g chicken breast, diced
1 onion, chopped
2 tbsp curry paste
1 can coconut milk
1 tbsp oil
Method:
Heat oil, sauté onion until soft.
Add curry paste and cook for 2 minutes.
Add chicken and cook until sealed.
Pour coconut milk and simmer 25 minutes.
Cool and portion into freezer containers.
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients:
250g pasta
1 zucchini, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
1 cup tomato sauce
½ cup grated cheese
Method:
Cook pasta and set aside.
Blend vegetables into tomato sauce.
Mix pasta with sauce.
Transfer to baking dish, top with cheese.
Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Mini taco shells
300g minced meat or beans
½ cup grated cheese
1 tomato, chopped
Lettuce, shredded
Method:
Cook meat or beans with seasoning.
Arrange all ingredients separately.
Let everyone assemble their own tacos.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 0 mins | Serves: 8 bars
Ingredients:
1 cup dates
1 cup oats
2 tbsp peanut butter
Method:
Blend all ingredients into a thick mixture.
Press into a lined tray.
Refrigerate for 2 hours.
Cut into bars.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 40 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 chicken thighs
2 potatoes, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt, pepper
Method:
Preheat oven to 200°C.
Toss everything with oil and seasoning.
Spread on tray.
Roast for 40 minutes until golden.
Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins | Serves: 3
Ingredients:
½ cup rice
½ cup yellow lentils
4 cups water
1 tbsp ghee
Salt
Method:
Wash rice and lentils.
Cook with water until soft and slightly mushy.
Stir in ghee and salt before serving.
Prep time: 10 mins | Chill time: 2 hrs | Serves: 4
Ingredients:
200g dark chocolate
1 cup whipped cream
Method:
Melt chocolate and cool slightly.
Fold gently into whipped cream.
Spoon into glasses.
Chill for at least 2 hours.