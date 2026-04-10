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Flavours of Prosperity: Festive Indian sweets and simple everyday recipes

Simple, rich, and rooted, these recipes bring together the flavours that define the day

Last updated:
Friday
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Flavours of Prosperity: Festive Indian sweets and simple everyday recipes

Saffron Kheer

Prep time: 30 mins (includes soaking) | Cook time: 40 mins | Serves: 4–5

Ingredients

  • 1 litre full-fat milk

  • ¼ cup basmati rice (soaked 30 mins)

  • ½ cup sugar

  • 8–10 strands saffron (soaked in warm milk)

  • ¼ cup mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios)

  • ½ tsp cardamom powder

Method

  • Bring milk to a boil, add drained rice.

  • Cook on low, stirring often, until rice softens and thickens the milk.

  • Add sugar, saffron milk, and cardamom.

  • Simmer 5–7 minutes.

  • Garnish with nuts. Serve warm or chilled.

Puran Poli

Prep time: 20 mins + resting | Cook time: 40 mins | Serves: 6–8

Ingredients

Filling

  • 1 cup chana dal

  • ¾ cup jaggery (grated)

  • ½ tsp cardamom powder

Dough

  • 1 cup flour

  • 1 tbsp oil

  • Water as needed

Method

  • Cook chana dal until soft, drain well.

  • Mash and cook with jaggery until thick. Add cardamom. Cool.

  • Knead flour, oil, and water into a soft dough. Rest 20 mins.

  • Stuff dough balls with filling and roll gently.

  • Cook on a hot pan with ghee until golden.

Coconut Ladoo

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 10–12 ladoos

Ingredients

  • 2 cups desiccated coconut

  • 1 cup condensed milk

  • ½ tsp cardamom powder

Method

  • Heat condensed milk in a pan.

  • Add coconut and cardamom. Mix well.

  • Cook until slightly thick.

  • Cool, then shape into small balls.

  • Roll in extra coconut if needed.

Lemon Rice

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 3–4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked rice (cooled)

  • 2 tbsp oil

  • 1 tsp mustard seeds

  • 1–2 green chillies

  • 10–12 curry leaves

  • ¼ cup peanuts

  • Juice of 1 lemon

  • ½ tsp turmeric

  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Heat oil, add mustard seeds until they splutter.

  • Add chillies, curry leaves, peanuts. Fry until peanuts are crisp.

  • Add turmeric and salt.

  • Mix in rice gently.

  • Turn off heat, add lemon juice, toss well.

Saffron Chia Pudding

Prep time: 10 mins + chilling | Cook time: None | Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 cups almond milk (or any milk)

  • 3 tbsp chia seeds

  • 1–2 tbsp honey or date syrup

  • 6–8 saffron strands (soaked)

  • Chopped pistachios for topping

Method

  • Mix milk, chia seeds, sweetener, and saffron.

  • Stir well and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

  • Stir once more before serving.

  • Top with pistachios and serve chilled.

Moong Dal Halwa

Prep time: 4 hours soaking | Cook time: 45 mins | Serves: 4–5

Ingredients

  • 1 cup moong dal (soaked 3–4 hours)

  • ¾ cup ghee

  • ¾ cup sugar

  • 1 cup milk

  • ½ tsp cardamom powder

  • Nuts for garnish

Method

  • Grind soaked dal to a coarse paste.

  • Cook in ghee on low heat, stirring constantly until golden and aromatic.

  • Add milk and cook until absorbed.

  • Add sugar and cardamom. Cook until glossy.

  • Garnish and serve warm.

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