Flavours of Prosperity: Festive Indian sweets and simple everyday recipes

Simple, rich, and rooted, these recipes bring together the flavours that define the day
Prep time: 30 mins (includes soaking) | Cook time: 40 mins | Serves: 4–5
1 litre full-fat milk
¼ cup basmati rice (soaked 30 mins)
½ cup sugar
8–10 strands saffron (soaked in warm milk)
¼ cup mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios)
½ tsp cardamom powder
Bring milk to a boil, add drained rice.
Cook on low, stirring often, until rice softens and thickens the milk.
Add sugar, saffron milk, and cardamom.
Simmer 5–7 minutes.
Garnish with nuts. Serve warm or chilled.
Prep time: 20 mins + resting | Cook time: 40 mins | Serves: 6–8
Ingredients
Filling
1 cup chana dal
¾ cup jaggery (grated)
½ tsp cardamom powder
Dough
1 cup flour
1 tbsp oil
Water as needed
Cook chana dal until soft, drain well.
Mash and cook with jaggery until thick. Add cardamom. Cool.
Knead flour, oil, and water into a soft dough. Rest 20 mins.
Stuff dough balls with filling and roll gently.
Cook on a hot pan with ghee until golden.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 10–12 ladoos
Ingredients
2 cups desiccated coconut
1 cup condensed milk
½ tsp cardamom powder
Method
Heat condensed milk in a pan.
Add coconut and cardamom. Mix well.
Cook until slightly thick.
Cool, then shape into small balls.
Roll in extra coconut if needed.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 3–4
Ingredients
2 cups cooked rice (cooled)
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
1–2 green chillies
10–12 curry leaves
¼ cup peanuts
Juice of 1 lemon
½ tsp turmeric
Salt to taste
Method
Heat oil, add mustard seeds until they splutter.
Add chillies, curry leaves, peanuts. Fry until peanuts are crisp.
Add turmeric and salt.
Mix in rice gently.
Turn off heat, add lemon juice, toss well.
Prep time: 10 mins + chilling | Cook time: None | Serves: 2
Ingredients
2 cups almond milk (or any milk)
3 tbsp chia seeds
1–2 tbsp honey or date syrup
6–8 saffron strands (soaked)
Chopped pistachios for topping
Method
Mix milk, chia seeds, sweetener, and saffron.
Stir well and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Stir once more before serving.
Top with pistachios and serve chilled.
Prep time: 4 hours soaking | Cook time: 45 mins | Serves: 4–5
1 cup moong dal (soaked 3–4 hours)
¾ cup ghee
¾ cup sugar
1 cup milk
½ tsp cardamom powder
Nuts for garnish
Grind soaked dal to a coarse paste.
Cook in ghee on low heat, stirring constantly until golden and aromatic.
Add milk and cook until absorbed.
Add sugar and cardamom. Cook until glossy.
Garnish and serve warm.