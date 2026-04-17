Experience the joy of the Feast of Abundance: A celebration of flavor and generosity

Back to the kitchen with traditional Indian sweets to celebrate prosperity & togetherness
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 15 mins | Serves: 10–12 ladoos
Ingredients
1 cup sesame seeds
¾ cup jaggery
1 tbsp ghee
Method
Dry roast sesame seeds. Set aside.
Melt jaggery with ghee until slightly thick.
Mix in sesame seeds.
Shape into ladoos while warm.
Prep time: 30 mins soaking | Cook time: 25 mins | Serves: 3–4
Ingredients
½ cup sabudana (soaked 30 mins)
3 cups milk
½ cup sugar
½ tsp cardamom
Nuts for garnish
Method
Bring milk to a boil, add sabudana.
Cook until pearls turn translucent.
Add sugar and cardamom.
Simmer until slightly thick.
Garnish and serve.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 25 mins | Serves: 10–12 ladoos
Ingredients
2 cups besan (gram flour)
¾ cup ghee
¾ cup powdered sugar
½ tsp cardamom powder
Method
Heat ghee, add besan and roast on low until aromatic and golden.
Cool slightly, mix in sugar and cardamom.
Shape into ladoos while warm.
Prep time: 15 mins + chilling | Cook time: None | Serves: 3–4
Ingredients
2 cups thick hung curd
½ cup powdered sugar
½ tsp cardamom powder
Saffron strands soaked in milk
Pistachios for garnish
Method
Whisk hung curd until smooth.
Add sugar, cardamom, saffron.
Chill for 2–3 hours.
Garnish and serve cold.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 cup semolina (rava)
¾ cup sugar
½ cup ghee
2½ cups water
Saffron strands
Nuts for garnish
Method
Roast semolina in ghee until aromatic.
Add hot water carefully, stir to avoid lumps.
Cook until thick.
Add sugar and saffron, cook until glossy.
Garnish and serve.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: None | Serves: 3–4
Ingredients
3 ripe mangoes (pulped)
2–3 tbsp sugar (optional)
¼ tsp cardamom powder
Saffron (optional)
Method
Blend mango pulp until smooth.
Add sugar, cardamom, saffron.
Chill and serve.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
½ cup rice
¼ cup moong dal
¾ cup jaggery
3 tbsp ghee
½ tsp cardamom
Cashews and raisins
Method
Cook rice and dal together until soft.
Melt jaggery with a little water, strain if needed.
Mix into rice-dal mixture.
Add ghee, cardamom, fried nuts.
Cook briefly and serve warm.
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 2–3
Ingredients
2 cups milk
¼ cup almonds (soaked, peeled)
2–3 tbsp sugar
Saffron strands
½ tsp cardamom
Method
Blend almonds into a smooth paste.
Heat milk, add almond paste.
Add sugar, saffron, cardamom.
Simmer for 5–7 minutes.
Serve warm.