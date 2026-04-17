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Experience the joy of the Feast of Abundance: A celebration of flavor and generosity

Back to the kitchen with traditional Indian sweets to celebrate prosperity & togetherness

Last updated:
Krita Coelho, Editor
3 MIN READ
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Experience the joy of the Feast of Abundance: A celebration of flavor and generosity

Til Gud Ladoo (Sesame Jaggery Sweet)

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 15 mins | Serves: 10–12 ladoos

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sesame seeds

  • ¾ cup jaggery

  • 1 tbsp ghee

Method

  • Dry roast sesame seeds. Set aside.

  • Melt jaggery with ghee until slightly thick.

  • Mix in sesame seeds.

  • Shape into ladoos while warm.

Sabudana Kheer (Tapioca Pudding)

Prep time: 30 mins soaking | Cook time: 25 mins | Serves: 3–4

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sabudana (soaked 30 mins)

  • 3 cups milk

  • ½ cup sugar

  • ½ tsp cardamom

  • Nuts for garnish

Method

  • Bring milk to a boil, add sabudana.

  • Cook until pearls turn translucent.

  • Add sugar and cardamom.

  • Simmer until slightly thick.

  • Garnish and serve.

Besan Ladoo (Gram Flour Sweet)

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 25 mins | Serves: 10–12 ladoos

Ingredients

  • 2 cups besan (gram flour)

  • ¾ cup ghee

  • ¾ cup powdered sugar

  • ½ tsp cardamom powder

Method

  • Heat ghee, add besan and roast on low until aromatic and golden.

  • Cool slightly, mix in sugar and cardamom.

  • Shape into ladoos while warm.

Shrikhand (Saffron Yogurt Dessert)

Prep time: 15 mins + chilling | Cook time: None | Serves: 3–4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups thick hung curd

  • ½ cup powdered sugar

  • ½ tsp cardamom powder

  • Saffron strands soaked in milk

  • Pistachios for garnish

Method

  • Whisk hung curd until smooth.

  • Add sugar, cardamom, saffron.

  • Chill for 2–3 hours.

  • Garnish and serve cold.

Rava Kesari (Semolina Saffron Sweet)

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup semolina (rava)

  • ¾ cup sugar

  • ½ cup ghee

  • 2½ cups water

  • Saffron strands

  • Nuts for garnish

Method

  • Roast semolina in ghee until aromatic.

  • Add hot water carefully, stir to avoid lumps.

  • Cook until thick.

  • Add sugar and saffron, cook until glossy.

  • Garnish and serve.

Aamras (Mango Pulp Dessert)

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: None | Serves: 3–4

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe mangoes (pulped)

  • 2–3 tbsp sugar (optional)

  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder

  • Saffron (optional)

Method

  • Blend mango pulp until smooth.

  • Add sugar, cardamom, saffron.

  • Chill and serve.

Sweet Pongal (Chakkara Pongal)

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • ½ cup rice

  • ¼ cup moong dal

  • ¾ cup jaggery

  • 3 tbsp ghee

  • ½ tsp cardamom

  • Cashews and raisins

Method

  • Cook rice and dal together until soft.

  • Melt jaggery with a little water, strain if needed.

  • Mix into rice-dal mixture.

  • Add ghee, cardamom, fried nuts.

  • Cook briefly and serve warm.

Badam Milk (Almond Saffron Drink)

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 10 mins | Serves: 2–3

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk

  • ¼ cup almonds (soaked, peeled)

  • 2–3 tbsp sugar

  • Saffron strands

  • ½ tsp cardamom

Method

  • Blend almonds into a smooth paste.

  • Heat milk, add almond paste.

  • Add sugar, saffron, cardamom.

  • Simmer for 5–7 minutes.

  • Serve warm.

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