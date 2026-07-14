Ember Mug review: A premium gadget that makes more sense than it first appears

Cold coffee is one of those small frustrations that happens almost every day. A meeting runs over, an email takes longer than expected, or you simply get distracted. The Ember Mug promises to solve that problem by keeping your drink at the exact temperature you prefer instead of gradually letting it cool. The idea sounds extravagant, but it turns out there is a practical case for it. If you regularly savour coffee or tea over an hour rather than drinking it immediately, this smart mug delivers something ordinary insulated mugs cannot.

Key facts

Best for: Coffee and tea drinkers who want every sip at the same temperature while working from home or in the office.

What you get

The mug uses a ceramic-coated stainless steel interior and carries an IPX7 water-resistance rating, making hand washing straightforward, although it is not designed for dishwasher use.

The included charging coaster is an important part of the package. Leave the mug on it at your desk and it can maintain your chosen temperature throughout the day. Away from the coaster, battery life is around 90 minutes for the 10-ounce version and roughly 80 minutes for the 14-ounce model at a target temperature of 57°C, although ambient temperature and the starting temperature of your drink will affect endurance.

Using the companion app on iOS or Android, you can set your preferred drinking temperature anywhere between 50°C and 62.5°C. Once configured, the mug remembers that setting, so the app is not required every time you use it. According to Ember, additional app features include drink presets, notifications when your beverage reaches its target temperature and personalised LED colours.

The Ember Mug 2 looks remarkably ordinary. At first glance it resembles a well-finished ceramic mug, but inside sits a heating system, temperature sensors and a rechargeable battery. Instead of simply slowing heat loss like an insulated travel mug, it actively maintains the temperature you choose.

How it performs

The Ember Mug succeeds because it focuses on maintaining temperature rather than rapidly heating a cold drink. Pour in freshly brewed coffee or tea and it gradually settles at your chosen drinking temperature before holding it there remarkably consistently. Reviewers have found this precision to be its biggest strength, particularly for anyone who tends to sip drinks slowly while working.

That consistency is where the experience differs from an insulated mug. Traditional insulated cups keep drinks hot for longer, but the temperature steadily falls over time. With the Ember Mug, the final sip can taste almost identical to the first because the heating system continuously compensates for heat loss. According to Ember, its sensors monitor temperature many times each second to maintain accuracy.

For UAE users, that makes particular sense in heavily air-conditioned offices where drinks cool surprisingly quickly. Instead of repeatedly reheating coffee in the microwave, the mug quietly keeps it at your preferred temperature throughout a long morning.