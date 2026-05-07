5 best coffee machines for Eid gifting, all under Dh500 in the UAE 2026

It's solid and functional, read reviews. And why not, the LePresso LIETO Multi-Capsule Coffee Maker is for those, who want maximum flexibility without committing to a single coffee system. The biggest strength lies in its 3-in-1 compatibility, allowing users to switch between Nespresso pods, Dolce Gusto capsules, and ground coffee, making it one of the more versatile machines in the budget segment. Powered by a 19-bar Italian pump and 1450W heating system, it delivers surprisingly strong espresso extraction for its price, with users often highlighting the depth and richness of coffee when using ground beans. This makes it particularly appealing for households where coffee preferences vary, or for anyone experimenting with different brewing styles.