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Best Eid gifts in UAE 2026: 8 picks that will last forever

Make your gift a thoughtful, practical one that won’t expire or need troubleshooting

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
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The gifts in our curated list won't glitch or wear out, so pick them up for Eid and surprise a loved one.
The gifts in our curated list won't glitch or wear out, so pick them up for Eid and surprise a loved one.
Pexels/Antoni Shkraba

Eid gifting is evolving beyond the fleeting, this year, it’s all about pieces that stay, and that could mean signature scents, and watches that mark moments long after the celebrations fade. Look for the gifts that carry stories, not just sparkle. From investment jewellery to artisanal oud sets, these are keepsakes designed to be worn, used, and cherished for years. And we did the home work for you, and scoured Amazon for the best, long-lasting presents that you can give this Eid, to a loved one, so that they don’t have to worry about expiry dates or breakdowns.

1. Best Tableware Gift: Porcelain tableware set

The ROYAL Porcelain 16-piece dinnerware set in the Victoria Blue design strikes a good balance between style and everyday practicality. Featuring a clean blue floral pattern on a glossy ceramic finish, it adds subtle character to the table without feeling overly decorative. The set includes plates, bowls and mugs for four people, making it well-suited for both daily meals and small gatherings. Made from durable porcelain, it’s designed to handle regular use while maintaining its finish over time. Simple, functional and neatly coordinated, it’s a reliable choice for anyone looking to upgrade their tableware with something that lasts.

2. Best Watch: Seiko 5 Sports

The Seiko 5 Sports SSK001K1 GMT Black Dial Automatic Men's Watch makes for a thoughtful Eid gift that combines everyday practicality with long-term value. With its clean black dial and stainless steel finish, it’s solid enough for both work and special occasions, while the GMT function allows the wearer to track a second time zone, ideal for frequent travellers or those with family abroad. Powered by Seiko’s reliable automatic movement, it runs without a battery and offers around 41 hours of power reserve . Durable, water-resistant up to 100 metres, and built with Hardlex crystal for added protection, it’s designed to last.

3. Best Perfume Gift: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum 

A well-chosen fragrance can become a lasting signature, and Baccarat Rouge 540 is often considered in that category. It features an amber woody-floral composition with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris, creating a warm, slightly sweet scent profile. Many users note that it performs strongly in terms of longevity, with the fragrance lingering on clothing and fabrics even after extended wear. While scent perception is subjective, it is widely recognised for its distinctive character and noticeable projection. Overall, it’s a complex, modern perfume that may appeal to those who prefer rich, long-lasting fragrances.

4. Best Watch Box

A high-end watch box with 12 compartments makes for a practical Eid gift, especially for someone who already values timepieces or is starting a collection. Designed with a wooden exterior, a glass lid, and a two-layer layout with an additional drawer, it offers both visibility and organised storage in one place. Watches, cufflinks, and small accessories can be neatly arranged and protected from dust and scratches, while still being easy to access and display. Suitable for both men and women, it’s a functional gift that focuses on long-term use rather than novelty, making it a considered choice for Eid gifting.

5. Best Kitchen Tool Gift: Dansk Kobenstyle White Butter Warmer 

It may be small, with a vintage appeal and chubby teak handle, but Dansk Kobenstyle’s butter warmer is a multi-use kitchen utensil that comes in handy when you least expect it. It features a 560ml capacity, and is ideal for warming up small quantities of items, like soups, karak tea or hot cocoa. Reviewers say the wooden handle is easy to grip and makes pouring convenient. The butter warmer also looks fantastic on the stove, with its Scandinavian design.

6. Best Condiments Gift: Peugeot Paris u’Select Manual Pepper Mill 

Engineered in France, a Peugeot Paris u’Select is made to last, unlike kitschy pepper grinders that break within months of use. Since its introduction 100 years ago, Peugeot’s pepper mill has been an efficient and reliable addition to people’s dinner tables around the world. It grinds precisely, and has stainless steel gears that are finished with a patented treatment to prevent corrosion and rust. Moreover, it looks great, with its iconic design, and even comes partially filled with Tan Hoi black pepper from Vietnam to start you off.

7. Best Accessories Gift: Graf Lantz Bierfilzl Square Felt Coasters 

The Graf Lantz Bierfilzl Square Felt Coasters bring a clean, modern touch to everyday table settings while offering practical surface protection. Made from dense Merino wool felt, they’re designed to absorb moisture effectively and prevent condensation marks from glasses and mugs. The square shape keeps the look minimal and structured, making them suitable for both casual use and more styled home setups. Soft yet durable, they hold their form well over time and are easy to maintain. Available in a range of muted, contemporary colours, these coasters fit seamlessly into different interiors, adding quiet functionality without drawing too much attention.

8. Best cookware set

The Qulimetal 7-piece enameled cast iron cookware set offers a solid upgrade for everyday cooking, combining durability with practical design. Each pot and pan features a nonstick enamel coating that reduces the need for excessive oil, while also making cleanup easier. Built from cast iron, the set retains heat well, allowing for even cooking across a range of dishes. The dual handles provide stability when moving between stovetop and oven, and the set is compatible with all major heat sources. With matching lids included, it covers essential cooking needs in one coordinated collection that works well for both daily meals and larger family preparations.

Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

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Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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