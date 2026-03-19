Best Eid gifts in UAE 2026: 8 picks that will last forever

Eid gifting is evolving beyond the fleeting, this year, it’s all about pieces that stay, and that could mean signature scents, and watches that mark moments long after the celebrations fade. Look for the gifts that carry stories, not just sparkle. From investment jewellery to artisanal oud sets, these are keepsakes designed to be worn, used, and cherished for years. And we did the home work for you, and scoured Amazon for the best, long-lasting presents that you can give this Eid, to a loved one, so that they don’t have to worry about expiry dates or breakdowns.