7 best summer sunglasses trends in UAE, 2026

Oversized, bold, metal rims or flat-tops? What's your pick, this season?
Summer in the UAE calls for sunglasses that do more than just block the glare, they define the look. For 2026, eyewear trends are leaning into personality and practicality in equal measure, with styles ranging from metal frames and retro aviators to oversized cat-eyes and bold statement silhouettes.
Minimalists are gravitating toward thin, lightweight designs, while fashion-forward dressers are embracing dramatic proportions and tinted lenses. From vintage-inspired round frames to sporty polarised styles and luxury oversized icons, this season’s picks show there’s a frame for every mood, outfit, and summer plan under the sun.
Flat top sunglasses have become a defining accessory for summer 2026 in the UAE, thanks to their clean, structured silhouette and understated edge. With their straight-across brow line and angular frame design, they offer a sharp, contemporary look that feels both polished and modern ideal for a season where minimalism is meeting statement styling.
Their appeal lies in versatility. Flat tops work seamlessly across both casual and elevated outfits, making them a practical yet fashion-forward choice for everyday wear in the heat. The structured frame adds definition to softer facial features, while complementing sharper bone structure, creating a balanced, refined finish.
Styling them isn't a hassle. Pair them with relaxed linen sets or oversized shirts for a laid-back summer aesthetic, or use them to ground tailored separates like structured blazers and wide-leg trousers for a more elevated city look. They also work well with athleisure, co-ords, caps, and sneakers, adding a sleek edge without overpowering the outfit.
In essence, flat top sunglasses function less as a seasonal trend and more as a styling anchor: a small detail that instantly sharpens the overall look while staying practical for bright, sun-heavy days.
If you're looking at options: The FEISEDY Square Flat Top Shield Sunglasses are trending because they do one thing very well: They instantly change the mood of an outfit.
The flat-top, single-lens design gives a sharp, futuristic edge. There are no distractions, just a clean, geometric frame that reads as confident, modern, and slightly high-fashion. They’re also practical in the right way, UV400 protection built into a design that still looks statement-ready in bright summer light. In a season where accessories are doing more of the styling work, this pair delivers impact in one simple move: put them on, and the look is done.
Another option, WearMe Pro: The flat-top silhouette gives them that modern, slightly retro edge that’s dominating eyewear right now, while the square frame keeps the design versatile and easy to wear across different face shapes. The polarized lenses add practical value, reducing glare and improving clarity, making them just as functional for driving or outdoor wear.
Metal frames are becoming one of the most wearable eyewear trends right now, shifting sunglasses away from oversized, chunky silhouettes toward something lighter, sharper, and more refined. There’s a renewed focus on clean lines and subtle shine, with thin metal structures offering a balance of minimalism and attitude that works across everyday outfits.
Unlike heavier acetate frames, metal designs tend to feel more understated, making them easy to style with everything from casual denim to tailored looks. They also bring a slightly vintage edge, especially in pilot and aviator-inspired shapes that nod to retro style while still feeling current.
A good example of this trend is the GUESS Women's Metal Sunglasses Pilot, which leans into the classic aviator silhouette with a sleek metal construction. The design captures that polished, lightweight feel that’s driving the resurgence of metal frames, while still keeping a fashion-forward edge typical of the GUESS aesthetic.
Another example is CARFIA Metal Mens Sunglasses Polarized UV400 Protection for Driving Fishing Hiking Golf CA5225. The slim metal frame keeps the look refined, while polarised UV400 lenses add practical protection for driving, fishing, hiking, or golf.
They’re light on the face, easy to wear for long hours, and often designed with adjustable nose pads for a more tailored fit. At the same time, finishes like brushed silver or matte black give them a subtle, technical edge that feels modern without trying too hard.
Bigger is better. Oversized sunglasses are firmly back in focus, but this time with a more intentional, fashion-led edge. The current mood is all about bold proportions, sculptural shapes, and statement frames that do the talking, turning eyewear into a defining part of the outfit rather than just a finishing touch.
One of the most popular directions within this trend is the oversized cat-eye revival, which blends drama with a slightly retro feel. The FEISEDY Women Square Sunglassess captures this perfectly, with its thick frame, exaggerated silhouette, and semi cat-eye lift that adds instant structure to the face.
Retro influence is also shaping the oversized trend, particularly through 70s-inspired aviators. The GUVIVI Retro Gold Aviator Sunglasses taps into that vintage glamour with its oversized lenses and gold metal frame, offering a unisex take on a classic shape that feels both nostalgic and current.
At the more polished end of the spectrum, butterfly silhouettes continue to hold their ground as a luxury-leaning staple. The Ray-Ban Women's Rb4098 Jackie Ohh II Butterfly Sunglasses is a standout example, with its softly curved oversized frame that adds instant sophistication while maintaining a bold presence.
Cat-eye sunglasses are one of those rare styles that never really leave the fashion conversation. Timeless and instantly recognisable, they bring a natural sense of polish, blending sophistication with just the right amount of glamour to elevate even the simplest outfit.
The silhouette traces its roots back to the 1950s, when Hollywood icons like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe helped turn it into a symbol of feminine elegance and screen-ready charm. Since then, the shape has carried that same aura of confidence and refinement, evolving with each era while never losing its signature appeal.
Traditionally defined by its lifted outer corners that mimic a cat’s eye, the style has since been reinterpreted in softer, more modern ways. Today’s versions often play with gentler curves and slightly rounded edges, making the look more versatile and wearable while adding a subtle, playful twist—especially flattering on angular face shapes.
A strong contemporary take on this classic can be found in A|X Armani Exchange eyewear, which balances the iconic cat-eye lift with clean, modern detailing for a more relaxed, everyday feel.
These shades, instantly recognisable with their teardrop-shaped lenses and metal frames, offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and enduring legacy. These sunglasses date all the way back to the 1930s, where pilots wore the shades to combat the harsh glare experienced at high altitudes. The teardrop shape provided superior coverage, blocking sunlight from entering the eyes from above and below. This trickled down to the civilians and continues to persist, decades later.
A good pick would be Emporio Armani's Aviator Sunglasses, for men. The classic metal frame is crafted from lightweight materials, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the day. "For those who prefer a more traditional look, classic-sized aviators with thin metal frames remain a popular choice. They offer timeless elegance and versatility, says Maine. Another option would be Ray-Ban's classic polarised sunglasses: the classic teardrop lenses are framed by lightweight metal, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the day. This makes them ideal for the UAE's heat, where heavy sunglasses can become a burden.
Retro-inspired sunglasses are making a strong comeback, folks.
Round silhouettes are at the heart of this revival, offering a softer, intellectual edge that nods to classic mid-century style. The CARFIA Round Acetate Mens Sunglasses Polarized UV Protection Classic Retro Sun Glasses CA5289LG fits well here, combining a round shape with polarised UV protection, making it as practical as it is style-driven. The acetate finish further enhances the retro feel, giving it a grounded, heritage-inspired look.
Alongside this, 70s-inspired aviators are also defining the retro moment, bringing in oversized proportions and metallic finishes. The GUVIVI Retro Gold Aviator Sunglasses for Women Men 2025 Metal Oversized 70s Aviators Sun Glasses leans fully into that decade’s bold energy, with gold-toned metal and exaggerated lenses that channel a distinctly vintage glamour while still feeling current in 2025 styling.
Smart, sleek, and undeniably modern, that’s the appeal driving the wraparound sunglasses trend. Unlike traditional frames that simply sit on the face, wraparound styles curve seamlessly along the contours of the head, extending toward the temples and sometimes the browline for a more enveloping fit.
The curved structure helps block sunlight from entering from multiple angles, offering enhanced protection in bright, high-glare environments. It makes them especially practical for outdoor activities like cycling, running, or water sports, where reflections off surfaces can intensify exposure and cause visual strain.
Apart from protection, wraparound sunglasses also provide a broader field of vision compared to conventional frames. That wider, unobstructed view is particularly valuable in situations that demand awareness and quick reactions—whether you’re driving, navigating busy urban streets, or staying alert on the move.
So, our picks would be Blenders Eyewear Eclipse, which offer 100 per cent UV protection. These also offer top-notch polarised lenses, a strong weapon against the sun's relentless glare. And they're different and look good too - a bright shade of orange anyone? On the other hand, you could also try Polaroid Sport Unisex 7886 Sunglasses, a design that offers strong sun protection, a comfortable fit, and a touch of sporty flair – perfect for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. These lenses act like a filter, reducing glare bouncing off reflective surfaces like water, sand, or even car windshields.
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