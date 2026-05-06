7 best summer sunglasses trends in UAE, 2026

The flat-top, single-lens design gives a sharp, futuristic edge. There are no distractions, just a clean, geometric frame that reads as confident, modern, and slightly high-fashion. They’re also practical in the right way, UV400 protection built into a design that still looks statement-ready in bright summer light. In a season where accessories are doing more of the styling work, this pair delivers impact in one simple move: put them on, and the look is done.