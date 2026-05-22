Nature’s intelligence can be our greatest asset, if we choose to protect it

Biodiversity is often framed through the lens of conservation, as something to protect for its intrinsic value. But it is also something far more fundamental. It is a living system of intelligence, formed over millennia that enables life to adapt, respond and endure. Every species and every ecosystem carries within it a complex record of what works, how to survive scarcity, recover from disruption and function within complex, interconnected environments. When biodiversity is lost, we are not only losing nature. We are losing knowledge.