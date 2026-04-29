AWR Group unifies automotive division under AWR Automotive

New structure aims to boost operational efficiency, customer trust and sustainable growth
AWR Group has announced the unification of its automotive marques, service offerings, and mobility solutions under a single, unified structure: AWR Automotive.
As part of this transition, automotive operations across the Group - including those previously operating under distinct structures such as Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) - are now unified under AWR Automotive.
AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across a network of 26 showrooms and 27 service centres, creating a connected platform that reflects the scale and breadth of the Group’s automotive operations.
The move marks a strategic evolution of the Group’s automotive division, designed to enhance operational alignment, strengthen customer engagement, and support sustainable growth across vehicle ownership, mobility, and aftermarket services.
As the automotive landscape continues to shift, AWR Automotive positions the Group to respond with greater agility - bringing together its full ecosystem under one cohesive platform to deliver a more integrated and future-ready customer experience. This evolution embodies the Group’s shared commitment to ‘Embrace Generation Next’, reflecting a forward-looking approach to mobility.
Tom Fux, Chief Executive Officer of AWR Automotive, said: “Our automotive business has grown from a Nissan distributorship into a diversified automotive group representing 14 brands. With unification under AWR Automotive, we will deliver transparency and trust - giving customers complete peace of mind across all their mobility needs.”
AWR Automotive integrates a broad and diversified portfolio spanning vehicle sales, mobility solutions, and aftermarket services - from electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine vehicles to connected technologies and flexible ownership models.
Bringing together globally recognised brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, smart, ZEEKR, JMMC, Royal Enfield, and NXT, alongside a growing mobility offering through Shift Car Rental and SubscribeME, the division creates an ecosystem that delivers practical, customer-focused mobility solutions.
The portfolio spans both partner brands and a growing suite of homegrown brands across AWR Mobility and AWR Trading, creating a connected ecosystem that supports customers at every stage - from vehicle purchase and flexible access models to servicing, parts, and long-term vehicle care.
This is complemented by a comprehensive aftermarket offering, including batteries, tyres, lubricants, cooling solutions, and multi-brand servicing.
The integration reflects AWR Group’s long-term vision to create a more connected automotive ecosystem - one that combines traditional vehicle ownership with flexible mobility solutions to meet evolving customer needs.