Meet Freedom Holding, the Central Asian company turning a brokerage into a digital ecosystem

From a traditional financial services provider to integrated digital platform
Held in Astana, the Freedom Inside 2026 Forum marked the largest event in Freedom Holding Corp’s ecosystem. Rather than simply presenting its financial results, the company used the platform to showcase how its business is evolving – and where it is heading next.
The structure of the forum made it clear that Freedom is no longer positioning itself as a traditional financial player. The company is moving beyond conventional financial services towards a broader digital ecosystem that integrates banking, lifestyle services and technology into a single platform used in everyday scenarios.
The event attracted more than 3,000 attendees. Over 25 speakers took the stage across two tracks, representing different areas of the ecosystem, including banking, insurance, telecoms, e-commerce and lifestyle. Among them were government officials, industry leaders – including Zhаslan Mаdiyev, Mаgzhan Madiyev, Aidos Zhumаbekov and Renаt Bekturov – and international experts, including Anton Dzhorayev, CIS Regional Director of NVIDIA.
Opening the forum, CEO and Founder Timur Turlov focused on the company’s current scale. Freedom presently serves more than 11 million customers across 21 countries, generating over $2 billion in revenue over the past 12 months and achieving a market capitalisation of around $9 billion. Since its IPO in 2019, the company’s share price has grown more than tenfold.
Now Freedom Holding Corp. is shifting away from standalone products towards a more integrated model. The company is focusing on connecting its services into a single user journey, where different offerings complement each other within a single platform.
Development of the Freedom SuperApp and the transformation of its banking model became the forum’s central themes. Over the past five years, the app has grown from 40,000 users to several million and has become the main entry point into Freedom’s ecosystem. The platform continues to attract up to 10,000 new users per day, reflecting how quickly customer behaviour is changing.
Rather than focusing on individual transactions, the company is building long-term engagement by integrating banking, insurance and brokerage products with everyday services. This is also being extended to small and medium-sized businesses, providing them with access to financial and operational tools within a single platform.
As part of its product updates, Freedom Bank has expanded its range of payment cards, with a focus on design and partnerships.
The bank sealed an agreement with Warner Bros. which enables it to introduce new payment cards featuring characters from the Harry Potter universe. The cards will be available for issue online through the Freedom SuperApp and support Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
Freedom also rolled out collaborations aimed at football supporters, including cards featuring Temirlаn Anаrbekov, goalkeeper for Kаzаkhstan’s FC Kаirat, and footballing superstar Lionel Messi, developed in partnership with Mastercard.
Beyond payment cards, Freedom Bank is collaborating with BI Group to introduce a housing savings mortgage product that combines saving mechanisms with preferential lending. The company has also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare to develop digital medical services.
In partnership with NVIDIA and the Ministry of Digital Development, Freedom is launching a national AI hub with an investment of up to $2 billion. In parallel, the company is developing its own AI assistant, designed for everyday business use rather than niche applications.
International expansion remains on the agenda. Freedom Holding Corp. announced its entry into the Turkish market through the acquisition of a local bank, and a long-term ambition to enter European, US, Armenian and UAE markets.
Through Freedom Telecom, the company is building out connectivity and urban digital services – from public Wi-Fi networks to video surveillance systems. The company is also expanding internet coverage across Kazakhstan and scaling wireless access solutions in multiple cities. In addition, the smart home and connected devices segment continues to grow, with the long-term goal of integrating these services into a single user interface.
Taken together, the announcements at Freedom Inside 2026 point to a company with the scale, partnerships and infrastructure to back its ambitions. From a national AI hub to international market entry and a comprehensive digital ecosystem, Freedom Holding Corp is building an integrated platform that extends well beyond its origins in financial services.