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Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan: How Eval8.ai is redefining hiring, learning, and careers

From ₹7,500 startup to a ₹4+ crore AI ecosystem shaping future-ready careers

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Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan: How Eval8.ai is redefining hiring, learning, and careers

India produces millions of graduates every year.

Degrees continue to rise.
Certifications continue to grow.
Coaching institutes continue to expand.

Yet one challenge remains deeply rooted in the education and employability ecosystem: companies still struggle to find job-ready talent, while students continue searching for direction, exposure, and meaningful career opportunities.

Addressing this challenge is Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan, founder of Eval8.ai and VishQ.io, who is building an AI-powered ecosystem focused on autonomous learning, intelligent hiring, skill-first recruitment, and future-ready talent development.

At just 26 years old, coming from a traditional orthodox South Indian family background, Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan reportedly began his entrepreneurial journey with only ₹7,500. Today, the ecosystem he has built is operating at a turnover exceeding ₹4 crore, driven by a vision that combines AI, education, employability, and hiring intelligence into a unified platform.

The problem that sparked the vision

After training professionals across leading corporate MNCs and thousands of students from colleges and universities, Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan observed a fundamental problem within the education and employability ecosystem.

Traditional education systems largely follow a one-size-fits-all approach, while every company operates with its own unique requirements, technology stacks, workflows, and expectations. As a result, organizations often struggle to find industry-ready talent, while graduates spend significant amounts of money pursuing master’s degrees, coaching programs, certifications, and additional training to bridge the employability gap.

At the same time, companies are unable to continuously invest enormous resources in training every new hire from scratch, especially in a rapidly evolving technological landscape where skill requirements constantly change.

This realization became the foundation for Eval8.ai and the broader concept of Autonomous Learning.

Introducing autonomous learning

According to Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan, the future of learning cannot remain dependent solely on static classrooms, outdated preparation methods, or memorization-based systems.

To address these challenges, he introduced the concept of Autonomous Learning - an AI-powered, self-driven learning ecosystem designed to help individuals continuously learn, adapt, and build skills aligned with real industry demands.

Rather than relying entirely on expensive coaching ecosystems or generic educational models, learners gain access to:

  • Personalised learning pathways

  • AI-guided mentorship

  • Practical projects

  • Real-world simulations

  • Company-specific preparation

  • Adaptive assessments

  • Skill-based evaluations

  • Continuous improvement systems

  • Communication and technical development

The broader mission is to make high-quality learning accessible, affordable, industry-aligned, and outcome-driven while enabling individuals to become employment-ready in a rapidly changing AI-driven economy.

As per the philosophy associated with the platform:

“The future does not belong to students who memorise. It belongs to students who can learn.”

How Eval8.ai is transforming hiring

Unlike traditional assessment portals, Eval8.ai is positioning itself as a modern AI-powered hiring and autonomous learning ecosystem focused on helping students become genuinely industry-ready.

The platform is built around:

  • Autonomous learning

  • AI-powered assessments

  • Company-specific preparation

  • Mock hiring workflows

  • Real-time evaluation

  • Skill-first recruitment

  • AI-guided improvement systems

According to the platform, over 125+ companies are actively using Eval8.ai daily to discover and hire talent across domains including:

  • AI & Machine Learning

  • Full Stack Development

  • Backend Engineering

  • Data Science

  • Android Development

  • Quality Analysis

  • Marketing

  • Business Development

  • Growth & Operations

The platform currently showcases opportunities for roles such as:

  • AI Implementation Engineers

  • Agentic AI Developers

  • Data Engineers

  • Backend Developers

  • Software Engineers

  • AI Annotation Specialists

  • Business Development Associates

  • Java Developers

  • Full Stack Developers

  • Data Scientists

  • Growth Associates

  • Marketing & Community roles

Solving the inefficiencies of traditional recruitment

Traditional hiring systems often involve enormous operational inefficiencies for organizations.

Recruiters frequently spend:

  • Endless hours screening resumes

  • Large budgets on talent acquisition

  • Weeks coordinating interviews

  • Significant operational costs filtering unqualified candidates

Eval8.ai aims to reduce that friction by enabling companies to:

  • Create AI-powered assessments

  • Conduct real-world simulations

  • Evaluate technical and communication abilities

  • Observe adaptability and learning potential

  • Shortlist candidates faster

  • Reduce talent acquisition workload

  • Improve overall hiring quality

The platform’s core philosophy is centred on identifying candidates who can think, adapt, build, communicate, and continuously evolve - rather than simply memorise answers.

For organisations, this translates into:

  • Faster hiring cycles

  • Reduced recruitment costs

  • Better technical filtering

  • Improved candidate quality

  • Smarter talent discovery systems

For students, it creates broader access to opportunities and industry-aligned preparation.

Built by someone who understands both industry and students

Before building Eval8.ai, Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan worked extensively as a trainer across technology, communication, cloud, AI, development, and placement preparation ecosystems.

Over the years, he has been associated with initiatives connected to organizations including:

  • Hindustan Unilever

  • Deloitte

  • Amdocs

  • Persistent Systems

  • Lumel

  • Torry Harris

This exposure provided him with firsthand insight into the widening gap between academic preparation and actual industry expectations.

According to him:

“Colleges teach degrees. Companies expect skills.”

That gap eventually became the driving force behind Eval8.ai.

Challenging the traditional coaching ecosystem

One of the strongest ideas behind Eval8.ai is its challenge to conventional coaching models.

For decades, the education ecosystem has largely depended on:

  • Mass coaching batches

  • Memorization-heavy learning

  • Generic preparation systems

  • Dependency-based training models

  • Repetitive aptitude-focused preparation

Eval8.ai instead promotes:

  • Self-learning

  • AI-guided preparation

  • Real-world simulations

  • Personalized improvement systems

  • Continuous adaptive learning

  • Communication confidence

  • Company-specific preparation workflows

The initiative does not aim to replace education institutions. Instead, it seeks to transform education into a continuous, personalised, industry-connected learning journey where skill development never stops.

From ₹7,500 to ₹4+ crore turnover

One of the most inspiring aspects of Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan’s entrepreneurial journey is the scale at which it began.

Coming from a traditional orthodox South Indian family background, he reportedly started his company with only ₹7,500.

Without major funding or privileged startup backing, the journey was built through:

  • Training programs

  • Student ecosystems

  • Industry relationships

  • Skill development initiatives

  • AI experimentation

  • Consistent execution

Today, the ecosystem connected to his initiatives is said to have crossed ₹4 crore in turnover, reflecting growing traction in the AI-powered learning and hiring space.

His story continues to resonate strongly with aspiring founders from middle-class, non-metro, and underrepresented backgrounds who aim to build impactful technology ventures without elite networks or large financial backing.

More than an assessment platform

Eval8.ai is positioning itself as much more than a recruitment or testing portal.

The broader vision includes:

  • AI-first hiring ecosystems

  • Autonomous learning engines

  • Personalized preparation systems

  • Recruiter intelligence platforms

  • Hackathon-driven recruitment

  • Real-time skill evaluation

  • AI-guided career acceleration

  • Intelligence-driven future-ready ecosystems

Alongside Eval8.ai, Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan is also building VishQ.io, focused on innovation and intelligence-led future ecosystems.

A mission focused on accessibility and opportunity

The mission behind Eval8.ai strongly resonates with students and parents across India.

Not every student has access to:

  • Premium coaching institutes

  • Elite colleges

  • Expensive mentors

  • Big-city exposure

  • Industry connections

  • Placement-driven ecosystems

Yet talent exists everywhere — in small towns, average colleges, overlooked students, and individuals who simply never received proper guidance or exposure.

Eval8.ai aims to build systems where opportunities are not limited by geography, financial background, or institutional privilege, but instead driven by adaptability, consistency, communication, and practical skills.

The philosophy behind the platform emphasizes:

“Train adaptability, not memorization.”

Because in the AI era, the ability to learn quickly is becoming far more valuable than memorizing slowly.

Building for the AI era

At 26, Gokul Kumar Vishwanathan represents a new generation of Indian founders attempting to merge AI, education, employability, and hiring intelligence into one unified ecosystem.

His journey from corporate trainer to entrepreneur reflects a larger transformation happening across India’s innovation landscape — where startups are increasingly focused on solving structural challenges in learning, employability, and workforce readiness.

Rather than simply preparing students to pass interviews, Eval8.ai is attempting to prepare individuals to continuously learn, adapt, and thrive in the AI era.

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