Riyan Parag responds to “keyboard warriors” and IPL commentators over personal attacks

The Rajasthan Royals captain wasn’t to be messed with following Rajasthan’s win over LSG
Dubai: Riyan Parag didn’t hold back during the post-match press conference after Rajasthan Royals edged past the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a nail-biting encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.
The win significantly strengthened Rajasthan Royals’ chances of reaching the play-offs, with the side now just one victory away from securing qualification for the next stage.
While Parag heaped praise on 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned the Player of the Match award after a blistering 93 off 38 balls, he also took the chance to hit back at IPL commentators who have been criticizing him over his personal life.
Parag, who recently found himself at the centre of a vaping controversy, was questioned about how he handles the criticism and commentary surrounding him.
The Rajasthan Royals captain said he has accepted that people will always have something to say, regardless of what he does. He added that his priority is to stay focused on his game rather than paying attention to outside opinions or criticism.
"First, one thing I have understood now, you mentioned four years, that no matter what I do, people will talk," Parag said.
"I have understood that much. Secondly, I have also understood that whatever talk is happening, it shouldn't affect my game, my form, or my mindset.
“Because keyboard warriors-that is outside work, and it should be left outside. And as far as how much I think about my game or how much belief I have in my game, I feel that shouldn't be overpowered by it.”
"As far as whatever is going on in the IPL this year, a lot of things are happening outside. I feel this entire country loves cricket very much. We, as players, try to give our best whenever we go out, to perform for the crowd that has come and for the expectations they bring," he added.
Parag went on to criticise IPL pundits and commentators, saying that players are bound to make mistakes and that such situations are a natural part of the game.
However, the Rajasthan Royals skipper said the line is crossed when people in the commentary box start discussing a player’s personal life or issues unrelated to cricket.
"Players are working very hard. It's very easy to say when a team gets all out for 75 or 80 that they don't want to play or don't know how to play,” he said.
“Before that game, there must be three or four days of preparation, and there is preparation on how to score 220 or 250, but sometimes it doesn't happen. We are also human; mistakes happen from our side too.
"I feel, whatever is happening outside, especially commentators whose voices are reaching the people, I would just request them to love cricket, talk about cricket, and I feel a sport that is so important to a country, in which we are the best, I feel it should be treated with some respect and only cricket should be talked about, nothing else," he asserted.
The victory over the LSG lifted Rajasthan Royals to fourth place in the points table. They are now set to take on the Mumbai Indians in their last league-stage fixture of the season. A win over MI would seal RR’s place in the playoffs, while a loss could put their qualification hopes in jeopardy.