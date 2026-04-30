IPL penalises Riyan Parag over vaping incident

The incident took place during Tuesday’s game against Punjab Kings, when Parag was seen using an e-cigarette in the dressing room during the second innings. Images of the 24-year-old quickly spread on television and social media.

Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee and handed a demerit point after being caught vaping during an Indian Premier League match, the league said on Thursday.

The IPL said Parag, who leads Rajasthan Royals, breached Article 2.21 of the code of conduct, which covers behaviour that brings the game into disrepute.

E-cigarettes are banned in India under a 2019 law that prohibits their production, sale and possession. Violations can lead to fines and jail terms.

The league also said the Board of Control for Cricket in India is reviewing the matter and may consider further action to protect the image of the competition.

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