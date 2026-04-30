IPL penalises Riyan Parag over vaping incident

Rajasthan Royals captain accepts sanction after dressing room incident goes viral
Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee and handed a demerit point after being caught vaping during an Indian Premier League match, the league said on Thursday.
The incident took place during Tuesday’s game against Punjab Kings, when Parag was seen using an e-cigarette in the dressing room during the second innings. Images of the 24-year-old quickly spread on television and social media.
The IPL said Parag, who leads Rajasthan Royals, breached Article 2.21 of the code of conduct, which covers behaviour that brings the game into disrepute.
He accepted the charge and agreed to the sanction imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.
The league also said the Board of Control for Cricket in India is reviewing the matter and may consider further action to protect the image of the competition.
E-cigarettes are banned in India under a 2019 law that prohibits their production, sale and possession. Violations can lead to fines and jail terms.