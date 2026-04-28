Why Shreyas Iyer loves proving his critics wrong

Iyer also spoke about his constant drive to prove naysayers wrong. "I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can't do it. It's impossible. I don't like hearing that. As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can't accept it. Then, in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong. The challenge becomes: 'I was in this situation, how can I come back stronger?' I push myself harder and try to return as soon as possible to prove them wrong," Iyer said, adding, "That thought keeps driving me, especially after injuries. When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, why can't I be? The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore."