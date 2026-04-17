Catch of the season, cold celebration and a captain’s show – Shreyas Iyer owns Wankhede

Viral boundary brilliance and captain’s chase masterclass lift Punjab Kings
What did we witness in that PBKS vs MI match? What was that from Shreyas Iyer? It has to be one of the best relay catches you will ever see. A proper wow moment.
Playing at the Wankhede on Thursday, the Punjab Kings captain pulled off a moment in the field that instantly stood out in a game usually dominated by big hitting.
It came at 17.3 of the Mumbai Indians innings. Hardik Pandya went for the big shot but did not connect it well. The ball was travelling towards the boundary and for a second, it looked like it would just sail over the fielder.
Iyer had other ideas.
He tracked it perfectly, sprinted across, and timed his jump right at the rope. He managed to grab the ball in the air but knew he was going over. In one smooth motion, he flicked it back into play just before crossing the boundary. Xavier Bartlett, who had read the situation brilliantly, completed the effort with a clean catch.
It was not just athletic, it was smart. The kind of awareness you do not see every day.
For a second, the Wankhede went quiet. Then came the reaction. Fans, players, even the Mumbai Indians dugout with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav looked stunned. Hardik had to walk back for 14, and it felt like a big moment in the game.
Iyer did not go over the top. He stayed near the boundary, stood tall, and took it in. Then he turned to the crowd and gestured for more noise, almost asking them to recognise what they had just seen. It was calm, confident, and full of presence.
Soon, Bartlett ran in, teammates followed, and Punjab Kings celebrated a moment that showed their sharpness in the field.
Iyer backed up his brilliance in the field with a proper captain’s knock.
He scored 66 off 35 balls to guide Punjab Kings to a comfortable chase of 196, sealing the win with 21 balls to spare.
He kept the tempo high throughout, striking at 188.57 and finding the boundary with ease, hitting five fours and four sixes.
Iyer also stitched together a match defining 139 run partnership for the third wicket with Prabhsimran Singh, who remained unbeaten on 80 off 39. The stand took the game away from Mumbai Indians and never gave them a way back.
This was also Iyer’s third consecutive half century this season, underlining the kind of form he is in right now.
The result pushes Punjab Kings into a strong position near the top of the table with four wins in five games, while Mumbai Indians continue to struggle with just one win from their first five matches.
The clip has already gone viral, and it is easy to see why. Skill, awareness, leadership, and impact with the bat all in one game. This is what the IPL does.