LEPAS debuts all-electric line-up at Auto China 2026

Unveils its NEV strategy and models LEPAS L6 EV and LEPAS L4 EV at Beijing Auto Show
On April 24, LEPAS, the all-new new energy brand under Chery Group, made its debut at Auto China 2026. Under the theme Elegance Moves the World, LEPAS unveiled its NEV strategy, alongside the world premiere of the LEPAS L6 EV and LEPAS L4 EV, marking a pivotal step in its global journey to become the preferred brand for elegant mobility. As part of its international expansion, the brand is set to enter the UAE market soon through Al Ghurair Motors, the exclusive dealer for LEPAS in the country.
The global NEV market is undergoing a profound value reshaping. Over the past decade, competition has centred on technological breakthroughs and scale expansion. In the decade ahead, the focus will shift towards user experience and brand sophistication, as the industry transitions from quantitative growth to qualitative advancement. LEPAS emerges in response to this evolution, placing elegance at its core and offering global users an exquisite alternative in mobility.
At this year’s Beijing Auto Show, LEPAS officially introduced its NEV strategy. Leveraging Chery Group’s global R&D system and the dedicated LEX intelligent new energy platform, the brand aims to cover multiple segments from compact to mid-to-large vehicles. Built upon three core pillars — leopard aesthetics, elegant technology, and exquisite space — LEPAS will establish differentiated competitiveness across its design language, battery-motor-electronic control systems, intelligent cockpit, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, delivering a smooth, composed and premium driving experience for global users.
As the first models under this strategy, LEPAS L6 EV and LEPAS L4 EV were presented together at Chery Group’s joint booth. LEPAS L6 EV, a high-tech core SUV, is designed for high-frequency urban scenarios. Its low-slung, wide-body stance lowers visual centre of gravity and conveys stronger body tension within its class. It presented with multiple intelligent driving assistance systems, including VPD, and its high-tech features and smart configurations are complemented by versatile, life-oriented interior space, meeting the diverse mobility needs of families and urban professionals.
From Beijing to the world, from debut to delivery, LEPAS is taking concrete steps to demonstrate that elegance is not merely a statement, but a new energy mobility experience that can be felt, validated, and chosen.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.