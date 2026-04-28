LEPAS debuts all-electric line-up at Auto China 2026

On April 24, LEPAS, the all-new new energy brand under Chery Group, made its debut at Auto China 2026. Under the theme Elegance Moves the World, LEPAS unveiled its NEV strategy, alongside the world premiere of the LEPAS L6 EV and LEPAS L4 EV, marking a pivotal step in its global journey to become the preferred brand for elegant mobility. As part of its international expansion, the brand is set to enter the UAE market soon through Al Ghurair Motors, the exclusive dealer for LEPAS in the country.

The global NEV market is undergoing a profound value reshaping. Over the past decade, competition has centred on technological breakthroughs and scale expansion. In the decade ahead, the focus will shift towards user experience and brand sophistication, as the industry transitions from quantitative growth to qualitative advancement. LEPAS emerges in response to this evolution, placing elegance at its core and offering global users an exquisite alternative in mobility.