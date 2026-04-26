GEM report highlights country’s strong business environment and startup support
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has maintained its global leadership in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, ranking first worldwide for the fifth consecutive year in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2025/2026 Report. The UAE outperformed many advanced economies, reaffirming its position as the world’s leading environment for starting and operating new businesses.
The UAE ranked first among high-income economies across eight key indicators, including physical infrastructure; government policies in terms of support and relevance; government policies related to taxation and bureaucracy; government entrepreneurship programmes; research and development transfer; ease of market entry in terms of market dynamics; ease of entry in terms of regulatory burdens; and entrepreneurship education. This reflects a well-integrated ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship, startups and innovative ventures.
The UAE ranked second globally in entrepreneurial finance and ease of access to funding, underscoring the strength of its financial ecosystem and its ability to support entrepreneurs. It also highlights the country’s readiness to empower startups and enhance their growth and expansion opportunities.
Notably, the UAE is among only four countries that achieved or exceeded the “sufficiency” level across all framework conditions of the entrepreneurship index, further confirming its position as one of the world’s leading entrepreneurial environments, supported by advanced infrastructure, progressive policies and strong digital readiness.
Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “We are proud that the UAE has secured first place globally in developing its entrepreneurship ecosystem, reinforcing its position as one of the most supportive economies for entrepreneurship and the leading destination for establishing businesses and commercial activities. This achievement reflects the directives of our wise leadership, which has placed entrepreneurship and support for small and medium enterprises at the forefront of national priorities, recognising them as a key pillar in building a competitive, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation. It also reflects the resilience and adaptability of the UAE economy in responding to regional and global changes.”
He added that the results demonstrate the strength and integration of the country’s competitive policies and legislation aimed at fostering a business-friendly environment, supported by initiatives such as the national campaign “UAE: The Global Capital of Entrepreneurs”, which reflects the country’s ambition to become a global destination for talent, innovators and entrepreneurs.
Al Marri said the results align with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which aims to position the country as a global hub for the new economy by supporting high-growth sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space and financial technology.
The UAE recorded strong performance in the quality of its entrepreneurial environment, achieving a score of 7 in the National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI) for 2025. The index assesses national entrepreneurship conditions based on expert evaluations and reflects strong confidence among business owners and investors.
The report noted that the UAE is among only six countries where entrepreneurs recognise the critical importance of artificial intelligence over the next three years, highlighting its readiness to transition towards a knowledge-driven digital economy.
Alongside Taiwan, Norway and Sweden, the UAE received an “Excellent” rating in sustainability priorities and AI awareness, reflecting the balance between innovation and sustainability in its business environment.
The UAE also ranked among the top five countries globally in international access, with startups benefiting from strong infrastructure and logistics that connect them to global markets.
The report found that more than one in five adults in the UAE are engaged in starting new businesses, while early-stage entrepreneurial activity reached 19.2%, reflecting strong support systems and ease of doing business.
Entrepreneurial activity stood at 19.6% among nationals and 22.4% among residents, highlighting the UAE’s ability to attract talent and encourage broad participation.
The report also noted strong support for women entrepreneurs and a growing culture of entrepreneurship rooted in family influence.
The UAE ranked among the top five globally in entrepreneurship education, with a focus on creativity, problem-solving and opportunity recognition.
The report highlighted the UAE’s flexible financing ecosystem, supported by government initiatives, investment funds and venture capital, enabling entrepreneurs to turn ideas into scalable businesses.
The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor is one of the world’s leading references for measuring entrepreneurial activity, based on more than two million interviews since its inception. The 2025/2026 edition covers 53 economies, representing around 43% of the global population and 57% of global GDP, along with extensive expert input ensuring robust global comparison.